Doha Diamond League: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finishes second with best attempt of 88.36m | More sports News







NEW DELHI: Star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday finished second in Doha Diamond League , finishing with the best attempt of 88.36m.

Neeraj missed the top spot by a whisker, falling just 0.02m shot of winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic.

Vadlejch finished first with the best throw of 88.38m.

Jakub Vadlejch: 88.38m

Neeraj Chopra: 88.36m

Anderson Peters: 85.75m

Oliver Helander: 83.99m

Andrian Mardare: 81.33m

(More to follow…)









