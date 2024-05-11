Doha Diamond League: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finishes second with best attempt of 88.36m | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday finished second in Doha Diamond League, finishing with the best attempt of 88.36m.
Neeraj missed the top spot by a whisker, falling just 0.02m shot of winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic.
Vadlejch finished first with the best throw of 88.38m.
Jakub Vadlejch: 88.38m
Neeraj Chopra: 88.36m
Anderson Peters: 85.75m
Oliver Helander: 83.99m
Andrian Mardare: 81.33m
(More to follow…)
