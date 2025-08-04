‘Don’t Give..’: Adoor Gopalakrishnan Questions Money Given To Women, SC/ST Filmmakers; Row Erupts | India News

Last Updated: August 04, 2025, 07:52 IST

Adoor said that women filmmaker shouldn’t get money only because they are women, adding that they must also be given training.

Noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalkrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the renowned filmmaker sparked a row after he said that women shouldn’t be given money to make films just because they are women. His remark on state funding for women and SC/ST filmmakers came at the Kerala Film Conclave. His remarks drew strong reactions from Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Saji Cherian.

Speaking at the event, Adoor questioned the current model of financial support being extended to filmmakers from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and women communities through the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

“The government is giving around Rs 1.5 crore to individuals from SC/ST communities. I once told the Chief Minister that this could open up space for corruption,” Adoor said. He added that while the intent behind such schemes is positive, proper groundwork was lacking.

“I want to give a suggestion — those selected should be given intensive training, at least for three months, on how films are made. Just having an interest isn’t enough. They should understand budgeting and filmmaking. This is public money — tax money — and must be used responsibly. Instead of giving Rs 1 crore to one person, it should be split into Rs 50 lakh each for three people,” he added.

Adoor extended the same argument to women filmmakers: “Don’t give money just because someone is a woman. They should also receive expert training. We need more women filmmakers — there are a few brilliant ones — but if we want more like them, they should be prepared for the challenges of filmmaking.”

His remarks were met with immediate criticism. Pushpavathi PR, Vice Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, responded by defending the support extended to women and transgender filmmakers as well.

“People from SC/ST communities have not had the opportunity to come to the forefront of cinema. It’s been 98 years — that’s the reality,” said Minister Cherian. “One of the best decisions taken by this government was to provide Rs 1.5 crore each for two films. We’ve already released four and are funding two more.”

“How many women in our state have directed films? We gave Rs 1.5 crore each for two women-led films and completed three to four projects. We’ve also launched initiatives for the transgender community. Everyone should have the opportunity to be part of cinema.”

Responding to concerns about misuse, Cherian said, “These decisions are not made arbitrarily. A screening committee of respected members from the Malayalam film industry evaluates each project. And the films produced under this scheme have been extraordinary. We are 100 per cent confident that we made the right decision.”

view comments

News india ‘Don’t Give..’: Adoor Gopalakrishnan Questions Money Given To Women, SC/ST Filmmakers; Row Erupts

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Read More