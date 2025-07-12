Drama at Lord’s! ‘Keep the players out of it’: Jofra Archer unhappy with ball shape – Watch | Cricket News

Jofra Archer unhappy with ball shape (Screengrabs)

Another day, another ball change debate at Lord’s. Tensions flared on Saturday during the third Test as Jofra Archer expressed visible frustration over the condition of the Dukes ball, adding fresh heat to an already simmering controversy.The moment came during the 46th over of India’s second innings, when Archer questioned the ball’s shape after a short delivery to KL Rahul. Though the ball passed the standard ring gauge test, Archer was clearly unimpressed, shaking his head as play continued.Watch:Commentators on Sky Sports quickly weighed in, with one insisting, “I think we both agree that this should be the umpire’s domain, that the umpires should just determine whether the ball is fit for play. Keep the players out of it.” ALSO SEE: WTC Point Table The sentiment echoed a broader frustration that players across both sides are becoming too involved in trying to influence when a ball gets replaced. “The players are trying to get the ball changed because this one’s doing nothing,” added another voice in the box.

Poll Should umpires have the final say on ball changes during a match?

This incident came just a day after India drew criticism for repeatedly requesting ball changes during England’s first innings. Shubman Gill, at one point, was seen visibly animated in his appeals to the umpires. The Dukes ball underwent multiple inspections, sparking debate over its declining quality and consistency.

Inside the Dukes Ball Drama: Gill’s Anger, Bumrah’s Stand, Root’s Take

Former players like Stuart Broad and Nasser Hussain haven’t held back. Broad called the current situation “unacceptable,” arguing that the ball should last 80 overs, not become unusable within 10. Hussain, more nuanced, noted three key issues: a quality decline in Dukes balls, an over-reliance on getting the perfect ball, and questionable decisions, like India changing the ball even when it was swinging beautifully for Jasprit Bumrah.