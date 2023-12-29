Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Feels ‘Awkward’ Watching His Own Films, Says ‘Internet Pe Sab Meri Mimicry…’

After Pathaan and Jawan’s massive blockbuster success, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The countdown for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is ongoing in full swing. With less than a week until the film’s release, the anticipation around the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is rising each day. As such, the actor recently attended an event in Dubai to promote the film.

At the Dubai event, Shah Rukh spoke about how he gets awkward watching his films because of his kids’ comments and how some people mimic him badly on the internet. He said, “Ek mera bachcha hai 26 saal ka. Bachcha kya ab toh boodha ho gaya hai. Ek bachchi hai 23 saal ki aur ek chota wala 10 saal ka. I didn’t realise myself, jab Gauri aur main Delhi se aa gaye, humko 30-35 saal ho gaye. 24 saal ho gaye filmon main kaam karte hue. I didn’t realise that so many years have passed and the days I tell my children, ‘Come come, watch my film.’ Pehle jab maine unko apni filme dikhaayi they were nice, later on they started saying, ‘Papa, how’s your hair? Look at the way you look.’”

He added, “Toh mujhe awkward ho gaya aur voh aaj kal internet pe bhi log sab meri acting karte rehte hain. Maine kab aisa bola yaar? Someone would say main Shah Rukh Khan ki mimicry karta hoon and say (in a funny voice), ‘Oh, I love you kkk Kiran.’ Aise thode hota hai yaar. (In his actual voice) I love you, kkk Kiran. So, I get very awkward watching my own films, but having said that, there are some lovely ones.”

Dunki has been granted the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a run time of 2 hours 41 minutes. The trailer and songs from the movie have garnered a lot of buzz, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be a long one.