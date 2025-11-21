DYK Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola Starred In Swaragini With Tejasswi Prakash? | Television News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 10:22 IST

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola first crossed paths during an audition, and for Gaurav, it was love at first sight.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in 2016. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akanksha Chamola recently won over everyone when she appeared on Bigg Boss 19 to meet her husband, Gaurav Khanna. Gaurav, one of the most talked-about contestants this season, often speaks fondly of his wife on the show. During her visit, Akanksha charmed the housemates with her goofy, bubbly personality and left a delightful impression on viewers as well.

But did you know that, just like her husband, Akanksha is also a television actress? Although she was born and raised in Mumbai and completed her education there, she mentioned on Bigg Boss that her roots trace back to Uttarakhand and that she is Garhwali. As the internet continues to gush over the couple’s adorable chemistry, here’s a closer look at Akanksha’s professional journey.

Akanksha Chamola’s Career

Akanksha’s career spans over a decade in the entertainment industry. She began her acting journey with Colors’ popular show Swaragini, which also featured Tejasswi Prakash and Helly Shah. Over the years, she has appeared in several shows, including Bhootu and Can You See Me. She was most recently seen in the daily soap, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Beyond television, Akanksha has also explored the digital space and has been part of web series such as Mafia King and Rewind Wala Love.

Akanksha-Gaurav’s Love Story

Ever since viewers witnessed the duo’s adorable chemistry on Bigg Boss, fans have been eager to know how their love story began. Their journey started at an audition, and it was truly a classic case of love at first sight. Since Akanksha didn’t recognise Gaurav at the time, he cheekily introduced himself as a newcomer and even managed to get her phone number during their very first meeting. While they were in the car as Khanna offered Chamola a lift, Gaurav asked her to Google his name, claiming he had to meet ‘Gaurav Khanna’ after dropping her off. Akanksha was in for a surprise when she realised he had been teasing her all along, as he wasn’t a newcomer at all. The couple has a 10-year age gap, but it has never posed any issues in their relationship.

‘Was Ecstatic To Marry Gaurav’

In an earlier interview with India Forums, Akanksha shared that she has always connected with mature people. She said, “I was ecstatic to marry Gaurav who is almost 10 years older to me. He would understand me better and sometimes handle me well. I don’t think I’ve met anyone with that sense of maturity and sensibility. I was very sure to take the plunge with Gaurav.”

During the Bigg Boss 19 episode, Akanksha also revealed that she does not wish to have children, even though the couple is set to complete nine years of marriage this November.

