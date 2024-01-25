East Delta University Organizes PolicyDialogue on Sustainable Livelihood

East Delta University recently hosted a Policy Dialogue at Cox’s Bazar on 21st January 2024,

with the title “Fostering Sustainable Livelihoods: Policy Implications for Cox’s Bazar”. The Chief

Guest of the dialogue was Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Refugee Relief

and Repatriation Commissioner, Cox Bazar. The event was Chaired by Professor M Sekander

Khan, Professorial Fellow, East Delta University. Among other prominent guests, Honorable

Member of Parliament of Maheshkhali Upazilla, Mr. Asheq Ullah Rafiq also attended the

session.

The panel included prominent figures such as Mr. Md. Arifur Rahman, Founder Chief Executive,

YPSA, Ms. Ruchika Bahl, Head of International Labour Organization (ILO) Sub office in Cox’s

Bazar, Mr. Abed Hasan Sagor, Director, Cox’s Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr.

Shafaat Ahmed, Project Manager BBC Media Action and Advocate and Policy Researcher Mr.

Arafat Partho.

The insightful discussion among the panelist included topics such as importance of uniting

voices and spreading awareness about policies and empowerment issues, particularly those

related to environment, climate change, social justice, economy, green jobs and social

sustainability. Vulnerable communities and their challenges also were discussed in details,

along with information gap existing between employers and job seekers. Collaboration between

the government, private sector, and local communities were deemed highly necessary for

effective development.

Chief Guest Mr. Mizanur Rahman, Additional Secretary, RRRC, pointed out the potentials and

limitations of Cox’s Bazar. He discussed the district’s food deficit, the tourism industry’s

untapped potential, and the challenges posed by the Rohingya crisis. He emphasized on

collaborative efforts between the government, private sector, and local communities to bring

about meaningful changes.

Chair of the event, Professor Sekander Khan believed importance of policy dialogues like this

for a comprehensive discussion on sustainable livelihoods, addressing challenges, proposing

solutions, and urging collaborative action for the holistic development of the region. He believed

that the insights shared during the event will contribute to shaping future policies and initiatives

aimed at fostering a resilient and sustainable Cox’s Bazar.

The dialogue is part of the Policy Dialogue Series curated and moderated by Tasmeem

Chowdhury Bonhi, Chairperson, Department of Public Leadership, Management and

Governance (DPLMG), School of Business Administration. The department also contributes to

Policy education through their postgraduate program, “Master of Public Policy and Leadership”.

