EC Grants Three-week Extension to NCP Factions to Exchange Documents Claiming to Be Original Party

The Election Commission on Wednesday granted a three-week extension to the warring factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to respond its notice related to the party’s name and official symbol.

Both the factions — one led by Sharad Pawar and another by his nephew Ajit Pawar — had sought a four-week extension to submit their responses to the Election Commission notices on the claim to the party name and official symbol.

The poll authority had issued notices to the rival factions on July 27 asking them to exchange the documents submitted to the commission while claiming to be the real party.

On July 5, the poll panel also received affidavits from 40 MPs, MLAs and MLCs along with a resolution by rebel faction members that they elected Ajit Pawar as the NCP chief.

The letter in this regard was dated June 30, two days before Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the NCP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra along with eight ministers.

The Sharad Pawar-led faction had decided not to move the commission until it took cognisance of the claims by the rebel groups.

