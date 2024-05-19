Ed Sheeran Mimics Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Pose, Recalls Meeting Him at Mannat: ‘He’s A Big Star But…’

Ed Sheeran recently made an appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show and recalled his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer, ahead of his India concert, spent quality time at King Khan’s Mannat and opened up about it with the host, Kapil Sharma.

Calling Shah Rukh Khan a warm and loving person, the Shape Of You person said, “It was just wonderful. He’s such a nice guy. For how big he is, the man is just so lovely. Just a really warm human being. We had a lot of fun. I met his family, and we jammed on some songs, and they even taught me how to dance a little bit.”

He even went ahead and showed the iconic arms-stretched-wide pose of the actor. When Archana asked how SRK taugt him the pose, he added, “I don’t think I got it quite right.”

Earlier, Sheeran had posted a video of himself with Shah Rukh on Instagram. The video featured the duo recreating the Pathaan actor’s signature pose. Accompanying the picture, the singer wrote, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….”

In an interview with Zoom, Ed Sheeran expressed his desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, labelling him as the “biggest star” in Bollywood. When asked about his interest in working with B-town actors, Ed Sheeran enthusiastically replied, “A 100% yes, sign me up. I’d love to be involved with them musically as well. I really like the energy, and I know I keep saying the word energy, but there is a very vibrant, positive energy around Bollywood.”

Ed Sheeran was in India to perform for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. The concert also saw Diljit Dosanjh join him for his performance.