সোমবার , ১৭ জুন ২০২৪ | ৩রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Eid Al Adha: Mammootty Offers Prayers at Juma Masjid in Kochi on the Occasion of Bakrid | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৭, ২০২৪ ১০:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
mammootty 2024 06 79adfa6eaba51427e12daf2715073e3f


Mammootty offers his prayers on Bakrid.

Mammootty offers his prayers on Bakrid.

Mammootty was spotted outside a mosque in Kochi after he offered Namaz on the occasion of Bakrid.

Eid Al Adha: Malayalam superstar Mammootty was seen offering his prayers at a mosque in Kochi on the occasion of Bakrid. In a video shared on X, the actor seen making his way out of the Salafi Juma Masjid in Kochi with his close friends and family. The Bramayugam star was seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of pants for the special prayers.

ANI shared the video of his mosque visit with the caption, “Ernakulam, Kerala: On the occasion of #EidAlAdha festival, actor Mammootty visits Salafi Juma Masjid in Kochi.” Watch the video below:

Fans took to the thread and wished the superstar on the occasion. Several other stars also wished fans on the occasion. Anupam Kher wrote, “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak. Love and prayers always.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished everyone on the occasion. “Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mammootty, who is the father of actor Dulquer Salmaan, has had a busy year so far. The actor has already released three films and has two more releases in the making. The releases include Abraham Ozler, Bramayugam and Turbo. He has Bazooka and Kadugannawa Oru Yatra in the pipeline.

Mammootty has a film with Gautham Vasudev Menon also in the making. The film, which is yet to be titled, was reportedly to begin shooting on June 20. Reports also claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the film. Reportedly, she will be the female lead in a film which will also star Mammootty in a key role. The film is touted to be an action thriller and its title has not been finalised as of now.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

