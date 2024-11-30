‘Ek time par ek hi kaam ho sakta hai’: Rohit Sharma requests fan in Australia. Watch | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has often been a favourite among fans across the globe, and his recent interactions with them in Australia were no different.

During a moment at Manuka Oval in Canberra, where the Indian team was preparing for a warm-up fixture against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI, Rohit found himself surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

As the fans clamoured for autographs and selfies, the usually composed skipper seemed slightly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.

Amid the chaos, he humorously addressed the situation, telling one fan, “Ek time par ek hi kaam ho sakta hai” (Only one task can be done at a time).

His request for patience echoed the reality of being a cricket superstar who often juggles between meeting fans and focusing on the game at hand.

Rohit, who had recently returned to the squad after taking paternity leave for the birth of his second child, was visibly touched by the support he received in Australia.

The warm-up fixture in Canberra came at a crucial time, as India were preparing for the upcoming day-night Test match in Adelaide.

However, the weather played a spoilsport, with a persistent drizzle on the first day, robbing India of the much-needed practice with the pink ball. To make up for the lost time, the team was scheduled to play a 50-over-a-side game on the second day, weather permitting.

This fixture was significant for Rohit as it provided his first real chance to acclimatize to the Australian conditions in a match situation.

Having missed the first Test due to his paternity leave, this match marked his return to the playing XI. The warm-up also offered a vital opportunity for Indian pacers like Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep to bowl with the pink ball under Australian conditions for the first time, adding to the importance of the fixture.

Despite the weather disruptions, India’s morale remained high after their commanding 295-run victory in the first Test at Perth.

Rohit’s leadership and the team’s overall performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy put them in a strong position to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.



