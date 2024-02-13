মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Elvish Yadav Slaps A Man In Jaipur Restaurant; Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar’s Bond With Pran

wrap 25 2024 02 12fad4741052f6140190c686e6af37ae


Elvish hit a man. Saira Banu remembers Pran.

Elvish hit a man. Saira Banu remembers Pran.

A video of Elvish Yadav hitting a man has gone viral online. Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note for Pran on his birth anniversary.

Elvish Yadav slapped a man in Jaipur at a restaurant on Sunday night. In a video gone viral, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seen getting into an ugly brawl with fellow guests at a restaurant. The video revealed an angry Elvish slapped a man and stormed out. When the man lashed back, Elvish returned to argue. However, he was stopped by his friends and was escorted out of the restaurant. The shocking video was shared on Twitter.

Read More: Elvish Yadav SLAPS Man in Restaurant, Video Goes Viral; Bigg Boss OTT Star Defends ‘Aisa Hi Hoon Main’

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The aerial action thriller, released on January 25, is ruling at the box office. Besides Hrithik and Deepika, the film also features a talented ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Karan Singh Grover who essayed Squadron Leader Sartaj ‘Taj’ Gill from the Air Dragons unit revealed in an interview that he wasn’t worried about Hrithik Roshan getting more attention.

Read More: Fighter: Karan Singh Grover Was Not Afraid Of Hrithik Roshan Getting Attention, Says ‘Its Not Like There’s…’

In a span of a six-decade career, Pran Sahab essayed a varied range of roles, from romantic hero to those of supporting characters. The iconic thespian wooed audiences with his versatility and charisma. To honour Pran on his birthday anniversary, veteran Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note about his friendship with Dilip Kumar.

Read More: Saira Banu Reminisces Dilip Kumar’s Friendship With Pran On Latter’s Birth Anniversary; See Post

After the overwhelming box office performance of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, the superstar’s fans have been speculating about his next project. He is preparing for his upcoming film, The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan. Amid all this, an old video of the superstar, from the sets of Bigg Boss, is going viral on the internet. The clip also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Read More: Salman Khan Reacts To Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Marriage In Old Clip: ‘Galat Khan Se Shaadi…’

Kangana Ranaut has collaborated with R Madhavan twice, resulting in a successful on-screen partnership in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). Now the talented duo are working on a pan-India, which is touted to be a psychological thriller film Kangana Ranaut recently shared a selfie with R Madhavan and expressed her joy for this reunion.

Read More: Kangana Ranaut Drops Selfie With R Madhavan At The Reading Session Of Their Film: ‘Back With My…’

Source link

