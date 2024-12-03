Emergency Martial Law In South Korea: K-Pop Stars Being Asked To Skip Events, Cancel Festivals

Last Updated: December 03, 2024, 22:05 IST

Reportedly, the emergency announcement in South Korea has put the entertainment industry on ‘high alert’.

BTS is also handled by HYBE. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Following the implementation of Emergency Martial Law in South Korea, K-pop stars across the country are being advised to skip events and not make public appearances. As reported by Pop Base, K-pop artists from major entertainment companies including HYBE and SM Entertainment are receiving calls to refrain from attending events starting tomorrow, December 4. Besides this, festivals and other events are also being cancelled nationwide.

HYBE has several popular clients including BTS, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. On the other hand, SM Entertainment manages artists like Aespa, Red Velvet and singer Taeyeon.

Meanwhile, another report by 10Asia has claimed that the emergency announcement has put the entertainment industry on ‘high alert’ with agencies notifying their artists not to attend scheduled events starting December 4th. “Holding an event under martial law could lead to unforeseen consequences,” an insider told the publication.

South Korea Imposes Emergency Martial Law

On Tuesday, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law in a televised speech. “Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin… I will eliminate anti-state forces as quickly as possible and normalise the country,” he said.

What Is Emergency Martial Law?

Article 77 of the Republic of Korea’s constitution contains provisions pertaining to the declaration of martial law in the country. “When it is required to cope with a military necessity or to maintain the public safety and order by mobilization of the military forces in time of war, armed conflict or similar national emergency, the President may proclaim martial law as prescribed by law,” the Article says.

“Under extraordinary martial law, special measures may be taken with respect to the necessity for warrants, freedom of speech, the press, assembly and association, or the powers of the Executive and the Judiciary under the conditions as prescribed by law,” it adds.