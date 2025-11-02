End of an era! Kane Williamson retires from T20Is, says team needs ‘clarity’ ahead of World Cup | Cricket News

Kane Williamson of New Zealand (Getty Images)

New Zealand batting legend Kane Williamson on Sunday announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals, calling time on a decorated career in the shortest format to give his team “clarity” ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The 35-year-old leaves as New Zealand’s second-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 2,575 runs in 93 matches at an average of 33.44, including 18 half-centuries. A calm leader and a pillar of consistency, Williamson guided the Black Caps to the 2021 T20 World Cup final, where his classy 85 went in vain against Australia, and to semi-final finishes in 2016 and 2022.Explaining his decision, Williamson said the time was right for both him and the team. “It’s the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup,” he said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).“There’s so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup,” he added.

Poll What do you think about Kane Williamson’s decision to retire from T20 internationals?

Williamson had already signed a “casual” central contract with NZC — a flexible arrangement that allows him to choose his availability. He recently confirmed plans to scale back his international workload to spend more time with his young family and play in domestic T20 leagues around the world.The veteran batter will miss the upcoming T20 and ODI series against the West Indies but remains available for the three-Test series in December.NZC chief executive Scott Weenink lauded Williamson’s immense contribution, saying the board fully respected his decision. “We’ve made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career. We’d love to see him play for as long as possible, but there’s no doubt he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket.”