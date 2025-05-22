Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ মে ২০২৫
  খেলাধুলা

‘Ended extremely poorly’: Parth Jindal apologises to fans as Delhi Capitals crash out of IPL 2025 playoff race | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২২, ২০২৫ ১:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
‘Ended extremely poorly’: Parth Jindal apologises to fans as Delhi Capitals crash out of IPL 2025 playoff race | Cricket News


Delhi Capitals players (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal issued a heartfelt apology to fans on Wednesday night, after the team was officially knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race following a crushing 59-run defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.Taking to social media platform X, Jindal expressed his disappointment at how the season had unravelled. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Sorry to all @DelhiCapitals fans – like you, I too am reeling from the second half of the season. What started so well ended extremely poorly,” he wrote. “There are positives to take from this campaign but for now all focus on the next game which we need to win. Post the season there will need to be a lot of introspection on a lot of aspects.”Delhi’s playoff hopes were dashed as they folded for just 121 in pursuit of MI’s 180/5, undone by incisive spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner. The loss left DC stranded on 13 points from 13 games, out of contention for the top four, while MI jumped to 16 points to secure the final playoff berth.In a twist of history, DC became the first team in IPL history to miss the playoffs after winning their first four games. From six wins in their first eight matches, Delhi endured a dramatic collapse in the second half – losing four of their last five completed games.

Stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis blamed crucial absences: “Axar was too ill to play, and Starc opted out. On a pitch like this, Axar’s spin would’ve been gold.” DC will play their final league match against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Saturday.


