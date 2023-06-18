ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test Day 2: Khawaja revives Australian fortunes on frustrating day for England | Cricket News

Opener Usman Khawaja (126 not out) scored a stunning hundred to revive Australia’s Ashes fortune on Saturday, guiding the visitors to 311 for 5 at stumps on day two of the opening Test against England at Edgbaston.Khawaja’s first century in England was the highlight of the second day’s play in Birmingham as he stitched three substantial partnerships to leave Australia just 82 runs behind hosts England in the first innings.Australia were in a spot of bother at lunch break, but Khawaja kept one end intact for them and added 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Travis Head (50), followed by 72 runs with Cameron Green (38) and an unbeaten 91 with Alex Carey (52 not out).

England were in a strong position after Ben Stokes took the key wicket of talisman Steve Smith, following Stuart Broad‘s two wickets in two balls early on, to leave Australia struggling on 78/3 after the morning session.

Supported by Head, Khawaja stood firm and led the recovery, celebrating a maiden century on English soil with vigour, before seeing Australia through to stumps unbeaten on 126, alongside wicketkeeper Carey (52*).

Khawaja was clean bowled by Broad when on 112, but was handed a reprieve as a no ball was given — a stroke of luck the Australia opener deserved for his determined innings to revive his side’s hopes of getting a result in Birmingham.

(With inputs from Reuters)