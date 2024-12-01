England smash record for fastest 100-plus run chase in Test history against New Zealand | Cricket News

England’s Jacob Bethell, left, and Joe Root walk from the field following their eight wicket win. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: England opened their three-match Test series in New Zealand with an emphatic eight-wicket win in Christchurch on Sunday, setting multiple records in the process.

The visitors chased down a target of 104 runs in just 12.4 overs, achieving the fastest 100-plus run chase in Test cricket history at a staggering run rate of 8.21. The previous record for the quickest chase of a 100-plus target was held by New Zealand, who reached 109 in 18.4 overs against Pakistan at the same venue in 2017.

England’s rapid pursuit also broke the record for the highest run rate in such chases, surpassing the West Indies’ 6.82 against India in Kingston in 1983. Least overs taken to complete a 100-plus Test run-chase

12.4 – ENG vs NZ, Christchurch, 2024 (target: 104)

18.4 – NZ vs BAN, Christchurch, 2017 (target: 109)

19 – WI vs ENG, Headingley, 1995 (target: 126)

19.3 – WI vs NZ, North Sound, 2012 (target: 102)

19.5 – SA vs NZ, Hamilton, 2012 (target: 101)

England’s victory was built on a clinical bowling performance and a blistering display with the bat. Starting day four on 155/6, New Zealand battled for over two hours, led by Daryl Mitchell’s resilient 84. Mitchell’s 45-run last-wicket partnership with Will O’Rourke frustrated England before New Zealand were eventually dismissed for 254, setting a modest target of 104.

Brydon Carse was England’s bowling hero, claiming 6-42 in the second innings to complete his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Highest run-rate in a successful 100-plus Test run-chase

8.21 – ENG vs NZ, Christchurch, 2024

6.82 – WI vs IND, Kingston, 1983

6.78 – WI vs ENG, Headingley, 1995

6.60 – PAK vs IND, Karachi, 1978

6.19 – PAK vs IND, Lahore, 1978

6.03 – ENG vs PAK, Karachi, 2022

The chase began in explosive fashion but was not without early setbacks. Zak Crawley fell in the second over for one, caught and bowled by Matt Henry, and Ben Duckett followed soon after scoring a brisk 27 off 18 balls. However, debutant Jacob Bethell and the experienced Joe Root ensured there were no further hiccups.

Bethell sealed the victory in style, reaching his maiden Test fifty off just 37 balls, including eight boundaries and a six. Root, at the other end, contributed an unbeaten 23 off 15 deliveries as England clinched the match midway through the afternoon session.

The victory gives England a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second Test set to begin in Wellington on Friday.

