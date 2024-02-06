England team to head back to Abu Dhabi, to meet again before Rajkot Test | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Following the early end of the second Test in Vizag, the England team will be heading to their pre-series base in Abu Dhabi for a much-needed break.

With the second Test finishing on the fourth day, both teams now have a 10-day break as Ben Stokes and co. look to indulge in some golf before regrouping in time for the third Test in Rajkot, scheduled to commence on February 15.

The decision to head to Abu Dhabi comes as the team aims to make the most of the break and recharge ahead of the crucial third Test with the series currently levelled at 1-1.

After a shock defeat Hyderabad, India registered an impressive win to level series.

England prepared for the highly anticipated Test series against India with an extensive conditioning camp in Abu Dhabi instead of arriving in the subcontinent early for practice matches.

During the Abu Dhabi camp prior to the series, the England team spent a lot of time working on ways to tackle the Indian spinners.

While they rallied to emerge winners in the opener, the English batters were blown away by Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant exhibition of reverse swing bowling in the first innings of the second Test before succumbing in a record 399-run chase to a disciplined Indian bowling unit in their second innings.

India dismissed England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four to register a series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test here on Monday. Resuming at 194 for six, England lost the remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session to be bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the rubber.

(With inputs from PTI)









Source link