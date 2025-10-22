বুধবার, ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৫:১১ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

England Women 55/1 in 9.5 Overs | England vs Australia Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: England eye steady start against Australia in Indore

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
England Women 55/1 in 9.5 Overs | England vs Australia Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: England eye steady start against Australia in Indore



England vs Australia Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025: As England gear up for their much-anticipated Women’s World Cup clash against Australia in Indore on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Nat Sciver-Brunt, who stands just four runs shy of joining an elite list of 1,000-run scorers in the tournament’s history.

The all-rounder has been one of England’s most consistent performers, with 996 runs in 21 innings across 23 matches at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 97. Her record includes five centuries and two fifties, with a best of 148 not out—a tally that makes her the player with the most hundreds in Women’s World Cup history. Only two English greats, Jan Brittin (1,299 runs in 36 matches) and Charlotte Edwards (1,231 in 30), have previously crossed the landmark.

Sciver-Brunt’s form has been solid in this edition too—she’s the sixth-highest run-getter so far with 191 runs from four innings at an average of 47.75, highlighted by her 117-run knock against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is chasing a record of her own. With 135 wickets in 79 ODIs at 19.20, she needs just two more to surpass Jenny Gunn (136) and become England’s second-highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, behind only Katherine Sciver-Brunt (170).

Both England and Australia, who occupy the top two spots on the table with nine points each (four wins and a no result), have already confirmed semifinal qualification. Yet, with milestones in sight and rivalry stakes high, this contest is far from a dead rubber. Expect intensity, history in the making, and perhaps another Nat Sciver-Brunt masterclass under the Indore lights.





‘An excuse to kill the project!’: La Liga president Javier Tebas reacts to Barcelona match in Miami being cancelled | Football News

Hardik Pandya comeback: Four weeks at CoE, set to return for South Africa series | Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi gives new twist to Asia Cup trophy row; sends stern message to BCCI – ‘If you want the trophy…’ | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup: How India can qualify for the semifinals alongside Australia, England and South Africa | Cricket News

Electric shock car handles, wheels with pepper spray: Mexico’s security firms prepare for 2026 FIFA World Cup | Football News

Nikhil Chaudhary’s journey: From doing odd jobs, hitting Haris Rauf for a six in BBL, now playing first-class cricket in Australia | Cricket News

