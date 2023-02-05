রবিবার , ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২২শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
EPL: Rashford fires Man United to 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, Casemiro sees red | Football News

MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.
As it happened: Man United vs Palace
With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short passing as United looked set to cruise to victory.
However, Palace were thrown a lifeline when Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Hughes by the throat as both sides clashed following a tackle on Antony, and Jeffrey Schlupp pulled a goal back in the 76th minute to give them hope.

The visitors poured forward looking for an equaliser but United coach Erik ten Hag sent on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to help stem the onslaught as they hung on for the win.
Manchester United climbed to third in the table on 42 points, eight behind leaders Arsenal and three behind second-placed Manchester City. While Palace are 12th on 24 points.





