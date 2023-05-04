বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ মে ২০২৩ | ২১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Erling Haaland breaks Premier League record as Manchester City reclaim top spot | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৪, ২০২৩ ১২:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1683181561 photo


MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored his record-breaking 35th Premier League goal of the season to help secure a 3-0 victory against West Ham United that sent his side back to the top of the table on Wednesday.
The Norwegian killed off a stubborn West Ham resistance when he dinked a delicate chip into the net after 70 minutes to break the record for the amount of goals in a single season in the Premier League.

Treble-chasing City, who began the night in second place after Arsenal’s defeat of Chelsea on Tuesday, had twice been denied by the woodwork as they were frustrated by relegation-threatened West Ham in the first half.

But Nathan Ake made the breakthrough five minutes after the interval with a header from a free kick.
Haaland then eased the tension around the Etihad Stadium as he latched on to Jack Grealish’s through ball to beat Lukasz Fabianski and move past the 34 goals of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer with five games still to play.
With the points secured, substitute Phil Foden then made it 3-0 with a superbly-struck volley in the 85th minute.

football match
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

City, chasing a fifth title in six seasons under Pep Guardiola, have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 78, having played a game more. They will move four clear if they beat Leeds United at home on Saturday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230504 WA0000
শরীয়তপুরে সমলয় পদ্ধতিতে চাষকৃত হাইব্রিড বোরো ধানের বাম্পার ফলন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 1544633575946433
আনোয়ারা হাসপাতালে আল্লামা আবুল খাইর ফাউন্ডেশনের বৈদ্যুতিক পাখা প্রদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ARREST
চট্টগ্রামের আবাসন ব্যবসায়ী নজরুল ইসলাম গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
received 214456207962625
আনোয়ারায় অবৈধভাবে মাটি কাটায় অর্ধলাখ টাকা জরিমানা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 17

সাড়ে ৬ মাসে করোনা শনাক্তের হার সর্বনিম্ন

 wm Freedom Fighter 21 December 2021

সংবর্ধিত হলেন আলেম বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধরা

 shubhangi atre and shrenu parikh

Shubhangi Atre to Shrenu Parikh, TV Stars Share Their Best Moments From 2021 and Goals for 2022

 manish malhotra

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Others Wish the Ace Designer

 received 1220259371734278

নানার বাড়ি বেড়াতে এসে লাশ হয়ে বাড়ি ফিরল নাতি

 wm qader 2

‘গণঅভ্যুত্থান দূরের কথা, গণআন্দোলনের ঢেউও তুলতে পারেনি বিএনপি’

 39 4

চকরিয়ায় দুই বোন ধর্ষণ মামলার পলাতক আসামী গাজীপুর থেকে গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 raju srivastav liger

Comedian Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack; Vijay Deverakonda ‘Upset’ With Karan Johar?

 received 2589184067886108

আনোয়ারায় চাঁদুয়াপাড়া ওয়েলফেয়ার এসোসিয়েশন’র ষষ্ঠ বর্ষপূর্তি পালিত

 wm sandipan das

‘মানবিক চিকিৎসক’ সন্দীপন দাশ আর নেই