Esha Deol Announces SEPARATION From Bharat Takhtani: ‘Have Mutually Decided To Part Ways’

Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have decided to part ways after 11 years of being together. On Tuesday, the two issued a joint statement and revealed that they have decided to separate “mutually and amicably”. They shared that they will continue to co-parent their children and asked for privacy from all.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” their statement issued to Delhi Times read.

The rumours of Esha and Bharat’s separation were making headlines for a long time now. It all started after the latter skipped his mother-in-law Hema Malini’s birthday bash last year. He was also not seen Esha’s birthday celebration.

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012. The two are parents to their daughters Radhya and Miraya, who are six and four years old respectively.

Esha Deol is Dharmendra’s daughter from his second marriage with Hema Malini. She also has a sister named Ahana Deol. Prior to Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with who he has two sons – Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Esha is often asked about her equation with Sunny and Bobby. Recently, Esha was speaking to Instant Bollywood, when she shared candid insights into their bond and expressed her amusement at the term “reunion” when referring to her relationship with Sunny and Bobby.

“First of all, reunion is something I don’t understand. It’s very funny to hear that word. We are very private as a family and we’ve kept it that way and we are going to continue keeping it that way,” she said and then added, “This was a one off where it very organically happened and you all saw us in a picture which was really well received and the public got very overwhelmed so that was very sweet.”