Esha Deol Reveals Bharat Felt ‘Neglected’ Post 2nd Baby; Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Vicky-Mannara Friendship

Actor Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, on Tuesday announced her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. The duo had tied the knot in 2012. Esha and Bharat issued a joint statement and said that they had “mutually and amicably” decided to part ways. Esha and Bharat are parents to two girls, Radhya and Miraya. In 2020, Esha had penned a book titled Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another in which she had talked about how Bharat felt “neglected” after the birth of their second daughter.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain’s marriage went through a rough patch in the Bigg Boss 17 house. The two were often seen getting into ugly fights with each other. Ankita even confronted Vicky for his closeness with their co-contestant Mannara Chopra. Now, Ankita has finally admitted that she was indeed very affected by her husband’s friendship with Mannara.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush have often collaborated with Anirudh Ravichander. While Anirudh made his music debut with Aishwaryaa’s 3, with the song Why This Kolaveri Di, the composer has composed some chart-topping tracks for Dhanush. These include Thenmozhi for Thiruchitrambalam and Maari Thara Local. Despite the multiple collaborations, it is claimed that Aishwaryaa and Dhanush might be avoiding Anirudh. The rumour stemmed from Aishwaryaa and Dhanush opting to collaborate with other music directors.

Shah Rukh Khan spent Tuesday evening at home, in Mannat, enjoying a game of football with his sons. A new video from his house has surfaced online showing the Bollywood superstar with his sons. In the video shared by a fan account on Instagram, Shah Rukh, AbRam and everyone playing the game were seen sporting white tee. They turned their backyard into their football field as they enjoyed the match.

Mahesh Bhatt opened up about Jagjit Singh’s son’s death. For the unversed, Jagjit Singh lost his son Vivek Singh in 1990. The 20-year-old died in a car accident. Mahesh Bhatt, in a chat with Anupam Kher, opened up about Jagjit’s son’s death while talking about the film Saaransh. He noted that Jagjit truly resonate with the film after he lost his only son to the car accident. Mahesh revealed that Jagjit had to pay a bribe to gain access to his son’s mortal remains.

