Esha Deol Wishes ‘Bhaiya’ Sunny Deol On His 66th Birthday With An Adorable Pic; Check It Out

Sunny Deol is celebrating his 66th birthday and his fans have been sending in their heartfelt wishes. But among a slew of greetings, the sweetest one is definitely from his half-sister and actress Esha Deol, who had cheered for Sunny Deol throughout the success of his most recent blockbuster Gadar 2.

On Sunny’s birthday, the Rudra actress dropped a throwback picture of herself, from the Gadar 2 special screening posing with Sunny Deol. In the snap, we can see Esha Deol with a bright smile on her face and Sunny Deol standing right beside her, with his hands on her shoulder. Sunny wore a brown shirt and sported a hat in the picture. Esha Deol, on the other hand looked pretty. Her birthday wish read, “Happy Birthday Bhaiya(with a slew of different emojis)”.

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol’s Father and veteran actor Dharmendra had also shared a heartwarming video. In the clip, the father-son duo can be seen seated at a cafe. In the video, Dharmendra expressed, “Thank you, Sunny, love you, bete. I really enjoyed this trip with you. Take care, and happy days are there. Love you.” He was also seen planting a kiss on his son’s forehead. Sunny Deol appeared deeply touched by the affection and love he received from his father.

Sunny’s younger brother and actor Bobby Deol, also extended his birthday wishes on social media by sharing a series of photos. His heartfelt caption read, “Love you Bhaiya! Happy birthday.” The pictures captured Bobby and Sunny sharing some joyous moments at home, dancing to the lively beats of bhangra, and truly savouring the celebration.

Professionally, Sunny Deol has had a successful year. His movie Gadar 2 broke numerous box office records and emerged as one of the top-grossing films of the year. In this film, Sunny Deol reprised his iconic role as Tara Singh, following up on the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Next up, Sunny Deol will be seen in Aamir Khan Productions’ movie titled Lahore, 1947, a project recently announced by Aamir himself. The film will be directed by Raj Santoshi.