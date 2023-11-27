সোমবার , ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১২ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Every player wants to play IPL’: Star Pakistan pacer expresses desire to play in world’s most popular league | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ১০:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is every player’s dream, and Pakistani players are no different when it comes to taking part in the world’s most popular league.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali spoke from the heart on Sunday as he expressed his desire to take part in the cash-rich league if he gets the opportunity.

“Every player wants to play IPL and it is my wish to play there.It is one of the biggest leagues in the world and I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future,” Hasan Ali said on Samaa Lounge during an interview.

The likes of Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, and several others participated in the IPL way back in the inaugural edition in 2008.
Political tensions between the neighbouring countries led to a ban on Pakistani players participating in the IPL from 2009 onwards. This decision was made amid strained diplomatic relations between the two countries, and it affected the presence of Pakistani cricketers in one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world.
Hasan had a decent performance in the recently concluded World Cup, securing nine wickets from six matches at an impressive average of 6.29. His notable contribution included a four-wicket haul.
His return to ODIs during the World Cup came after Naseem Shah suffered an ankle injury in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against India in Colombo.
Known for his success in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Hasan has played for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. He currently holds the second position on the list of the most wickets in the history of the PSL, trailing only behind Wahab Riaz.
With 94 wickets from 72 matches, Hasan is on the verge of reaching a milestone, as he is just six wickets away from becoming the second bowler in PSL history to claim 100 or more scalps.





