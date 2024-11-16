Ex-Employee Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West, Says He Wore ‘Swastika T-shirt’

Last Updated: November 16, 2024, 17:36 IST

He has reportedly accused the rapper and his companies, Yeezy LLC and Donda Academy, of multiple serious offences.

According to Aficionado, Kayne West frequently made antisemitic remarks. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a troubling legal development, Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, is facing a lawsuit filed by a former employee, Murphy Aficionado. He has reportedly accused the rapper and his companies, Yeezy LLC and Donda Academy, of multiple serious offences. Aficionado, who worked as a project manager at Yeezy for nine months, claims he was subjected to unlawful termination, harassment and discrimination, and is demanding a jury trial to seek justice.

The legal complaint, which was reviewed by People, outlines several troubling allegations against West. Aficionado contends that his time working for the rapper was marked by antisemitic comments, discriminatory behaviour and even a request to remove his cultural tattoos. The lawsuit further states that Aficionado was never compensated for his work and suffered substantial emotional and financial damages due to the alleged mistreatment.

According to Aficionado, West frequently made antisemitic remarks, saying, “The Jews got ex-wife Kim Kardashian and my kids.” The rapper is also accused of making derogatory comments about Aficionado’s Filipino background, including telling him to remove his traditional Filipino tattoos, known as Batok. Additionally, Aficionado claims West invited him to his hotel room, where the rapper and his then-girlfriend, Bianca Censori, engaged in sexual activities.

According to People, on one occasion, West reportedly met Aficionado wearing a t-shirt with a swastika. He asked Aficionado, “‘Don’t you like my shirt?'” Feeling uneasy and worried about his job, Aficionado said he responded, “It is definitely unique…”

Aficionado’s employment with Yeezy began in October 2022, with him working long hours—sometimes as many as 70 per week—and even staying at the office on several occasions. In February 2023, West allegedly ordered him to help relocate Donda Academy but when Aficionado mentioned the need for proper building permits, West became irate and reportedly yelled that he would not accept any delays or permits. By July 2023, a Donda Academy representative allegedly stated that the school would no longer operate, and shortly thereafter, Aficionado’s responsibilities with Yeezy were revoked, marking the end of his time with the company, reports People.

In his lawsuit, Aficionado is seeking not only compensation for lost wages but also punitive damages, attorney’s fees and other financial losses incurred from the alleged wrongful termination. He also claims West violated labour laws by withholding his final paycheck and failing to pay due penalties.