বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ মে ২০২৩ | ১১ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ex-Maha CM Manohar Joshi’s Condition Critical After Suffering from Brain Haemorrhage, Says Hospital

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৫, ২০২৩ ১২:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
manohar joshi


Joshi was the first Shiv Sena CM for four years (1995-1999) when the party bagged power in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party. (File photo: Reuters)

Joshi was the first Shiv Sena CM for four years (1995-1999) when the party bagged power in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party.

(File photo: Reuters)

Manohar Joshi (85), a veteran Shiv Sena leader, was admitted to P D Hinduja Hospital in a “semi-coma state” on Monday

The health condition of former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi is critical and he continues to be in a semi-comatose state, a city-based private hospital, where he was admitted two days back after suffering from brain haemorrhage, said on Wednesday. His son Unmesh Joshi also said his father continues to remain unconscious.

Manohar Joshi (85), a veteran Shiv Sena leader, was admitted to P D Hinduja Hospital in a “semi-coma state” on Monday.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Joshi is critical and semi-comatose. His brain haemorrhage is stable. He continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), being managed medically, and his condition is being closely monitored.” In a medical emergency, Joshi was admitted to the hospital on May 22 in a semi-coma condition. He was breathing on his own and was not on a ventilator, it said.

Talking to PTI, his son Unmesh said his father is unconscious and doctors treating him have asked him to “wait and watch”. “He is unconscious after suffering from brain haemorrhage,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the veteran leader at the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about his health.

Manohar Joshi was the first Shiv Sena chief minister of Maharashtra after the coalition of his party and the BJP came to power in March 1995.

He has been member of the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966. The former Lok Sabha Speaker had also served as the Mumbai mayor, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, and Union heavy industries minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

