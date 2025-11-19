বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Ex-Pakistan captains in trouble! Cyber Crime Agency launches probe against Rashid Latif; Wasim Akram also under scanner | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ex-Pakistan captains in trouble! Cyber Crime Agency launches probe against Rashid Latif; Wasim Akram also under scanner | Cricket News


Former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif had said that Pakistan is the only country that cannot even produce a decent captain.. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has initiated proceedings against former captain Rashid Latif following his comments on the Pakistan Cricket Board and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi.. NCCIA spokesperson Najeebullah Hasan confirmed that Latif “has recorded his statement in two inquiries against him in Islamabad and Lahore” as per a PTI report on Wednesday. The investigations began after PCB senior legal manager Syed Ali Naqvi lodged a complaint. Latif had criticised the frequent changes in Pakistan’s leadership structure, posting on X, which read,”Shaheen Shah Afridi named ODI captain. Divide and rule policy is a political strategy to gain and maintain power by creating and exploiting divisions within a population, such as religious, ethnic, cricket teams or class differences.” He also stated that Pakistan is the “only country that cannot even produce a decent captain.” Alongside this case, a separate application has been filed against former captain Wasim Akram for allegedly promoting a betting app, although the NCCIA is yet to issue him a notice. The scrutiny of Latif’s statements comes at a time when he has also been outspoken on cricketing matters. In an earlier interaction with TimesofIndia.com during Asia Cup 2025, he spoke about the high-pressure environment surrounding India–Pakistan matches. “There is a lot of tension between India and Pakistan, and now it has reached the ground as well,” Latif had said. He added that even off-field developments were creating uncertainty during the Asia Cup, remarking, “Don’t know what is happening.”

Latif also assessed the balance between the two sides, saying India remained the stronger outfit in the format. “In T20, anything can happen… But if we look in hindsight, India is a strong team,” he said. He pointed to India’s domestic structure and the IPL, noting “There is a gulf of difference between IPL and PSL.” Further details of the inquiries against Latif are awaited.





