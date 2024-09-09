EXCLUSIVE | ‘Navdeep Singh ki technique Neeraj Chopra se bhi behtar hai’ | Paris Paralympics News

NEW DELHI: From enduring taunts about his dwarfism to achieving glory at the Paris Paralympics , Navdeep Singh’s journey is a tale of remarkable resilience. The 4 feet 4 inches tall para javelin sensation secured the gold medal in the F41 classification at the Paris Paralympic Games .After finishing fourth at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago and claiming bronze at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship, Navdeep was determined to change his fate this time.He stood proudly atop the podium, with tears in his eyes, as the Indian national anthem played and the tricolor was raised at the roaring Stade de France.

Initially awarded the silver, Navdeep’s medal was upgraded to gold after Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag, violating the International Paralympic Committee’s rules, which prohibit political gestures.

Sayah’s unsporting conduct led to his disqualification, allowing Navdeep to take his place as the champion.

“I was so surprised when the red card was shown to the Iranian javelin thrower. He started crying. He was in tears and weeping. I also became so emotional that I went to him and hugged him. I consoled him. Until then, I didn’t know what exactly had happened and the reason behind this big decision,” Navdeep told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview from Paris.

For Navdeep, the gold medal is redemption for the heartbreak of finishing fourth at the Tokyo Paralympics.

“When I was given the gold medal, I was so happy. Tokyo is in the past now, Paris is the present. I am really delighted that I could make my country proud. I’m really happy I could add one more gold medal to India’s tally. People always remember gold,” an elated Navdeep said.

“My first throw was a foul. I looked at my coach, and he asked me to remain calm. In my second attempt, I threw 46-plus. I turned toward my coach and asked him how much I threw in my second attempt. He said 46-plus. I was amazed because I didn’t put much effort into it. It gave me so much spark and motivation to do even better. And then, the rest is history,” he said.

“I never imagined I would throw 47-plus, honestly. I don’t have any idea how I did this. Because during my training just before departing for Paris, I was throwing 41 or 42. But I don’t know how I managed to throw 47-plus,” Navdeep added.

‘FALLING – LAST SOLUTION’

Navdeep follows in the footsteps of two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and believes that the technique of falling just before releasing the javelin gives a powerful boost, much like Neeraj does with his throws.

Navdeep credits this technique to his coach, Naval Singh, who has been instrumental in shaping his career.

“My coach, Naval Singh, has worked a lot with me. He has trained me for almost seven years. He has played a big role in my career. Whatever I am today, it’s because of him. He has made me an international-level javelin thrower. All the credit for my technique and foundation goes to him,” Navdeep said.

Navdeep and coach Naval Singh

“Mera girna mera akhiri upay hota hai. Jab gir jata hun, wo throw acha jata hai [Falling is my last resort. When I fall, that throw goes well],” (laugh) Navdeep said.

Having just returned from Paris, coach Naval watched Navdeep’s final with confidence, knowing his student would bring home a Paralympic medal.

“I knew Navdeep was going to make me and India proud. He has done a lot of hard work. Navdeep ki technique Neeraj Chopra se bhi behtar hai (Navdeep’s technique is even better than Neeraj Chopra’s). If he were in able-bodied athletics, he would have done wonders. But we are all proud of Navdeep. This is just the start for him—he is going to break several records,” a confident coach said.