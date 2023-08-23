বুধবার , ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৮ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Rao Got Call From SRK's Manager For Jawan Song Chaleya, 'It Was A Big…'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৩, ২০২৩ ১০:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shilpa rao srk nayanthara jawan


Shilpa Rao sang for Nayanthara in Jawan's song Chaleya. The song starred Shah Rukh Khan as well.

Shilpa Rao sang for Nayanthara in Jawan’s song Chaleya. The song starred Shah Rukh Khan as well.

Shilpa Rao has been ruling the music charts, thanks to her latest song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Shilpa gets candid about how she bagged the song.

Shilpa Rao has been ruling the music charts, thanks to her latest song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The singer has lent her voice to Nayanthara in the song while Arijit Singh has sung the portions for SRK. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song has also been all over Instagram, with fans dancing to the track in reels. If that wasn’t all, Shah Rukh himself revealed that it’s favourite song from the Jawan album. Speaking exclusively with News18 Showsha, Shilpa revealed that Chaleya came to her directly from the house of King Khan.

“So Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani had called me to do the song and that itself was a big compliment that he wanted me to do the song. I was recording with Anirudh, it was such a beautiful recording with him. He had heard the song, and he said, ‘Yeah, this is great, and this is what it’s going to be. The whole point that he called me for this song was a big, big compliment in itself,” she said.

The audience reactions have also left Shilpa very happy. “I think it’s been tremendous because people are really attaching themselves to it. The composition and the words also. So I think what Anirudh and Kumar have created is really touching people’s hearts, and I’m very, very happy to see that,” Shilpa said.

While Shilpa has sung a number of songs featuring Shah Rukh in the frame, this includes Pathaan’s Besharam Rang and Jab Tak Hai Jaan’s Ishq Shava, Chaleya was the first time she was singing for Nayanthara. Ask her if Anirudh gave her any notes to keep in mind, especially since he has composed several songs for the Tamil Lady Superstar, the singer confessed, “No, he did not. In fact full credit will be given on the audio side that Anirudh recorded me and I think I will give full credit to Nayanthara because she enacted it so well for the film. The musicians focus on doing the music well, and I think the actors focus on doing a great job enacting it. So I think, yeah, that’s it. We did half-and-half jobs for each other.”

However, this isn’t the only song sung by her that has been ruling the charts. Shilpa has two hit songs in just two months. The singer set the music charts on fire with Kaavaalaa, sung for Rajinkanth’s Jailer, as well. Coincidentally, both the songs have been composed by Anirudh. “Actually, the first song that we recorded was Chaleya and later it was Kaavaalaa. The common thing between him and me is that we like to be in the same studio while recording. We need to be in the same recording room and he records a song more like a jam than a recording and that’s great energy to have. So we had a great time recording ‘Chaleya’ and ‘Kaavaalaa,'” she said.

While Shilpa recorded at Anirudh’s studio, the singer revealed that Arijit wasn’t present at the time of her recording. “It would be superb, but unfortunately, we didn’t. I had recorded this in March and I think Arijit recorded it after that or maybe before that. I wish we could have recorded together. We always have ice cream, and we record together. So yeah, I miss that,” she confessed.

Jawan has so far released only two songs, Zinda Banda and Chaleya. However, Shilpa teases that there is one more song in the album that she has sung for. “There is one more song that will be out soon, but yeah, we are waiting for that,” she said.

Jawan is directed by Atlee. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines the film, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release on September 7, 2023.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

