Exes Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Twin In Black At Mouni Roy’s ‘Salakaar’ Premiere | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 06, 2025, 23:18 IST

Exes Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff twinned in black at Salakaar premiere. The duo, once rumoured to be dating, made stylish solo appearances. Watch here!

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani reunite at Salakaar premiere.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who were once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, made headlines for their twinning fashion moment. The rumoured ex-couple was spotted at the premiere of Mouni Roy’s new political thriller Salakaar, both dressed in coordinated black outfits that immediately caught attention.

Disha Patani turned heads in a sizzling black shirt with unbuttoned detailing that added an effortlessly sultry vibe. She paired it with ripped micro denim shorts that showcased her toned legs, cinched with a chunky brown belt. Completing the bold ensemble were edgy black ankle boots and a sleek crossbody bag. Disha kept her hair loose and wavy, adding a carefree charm to the look, while her makeup was kept soft and dewy—allowing her outfit to steal the spotlight.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, exuded his signature cool in a black sheer shirt teamed with formal pants. He added a pair of aviators to the ensemble, giving it a stylish, understated edge. Though they arrived separately, the twinning colour palette didn’t go unnoticed.

While Disha and Tiger have never publicly confirmed their relationship or their split, reports suggested they broke up around mid-2022. Despite the apparent breakup, Disha continues to share a warm bond with Tiger’s family. She often interacts with his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff on social media, and even received a sweet birthday wish from Ayesha earlier this year.

At the Salakaar premiere, which took place ahead of the show’s Independence Day release on JioHotstar, the former flames remained cordial and made solo appearances. The series, inspired by the life of national security advisor Ajit Doval, stars Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia.

Tiger Shroff had previously dodged dating questions in an interview with Times Now, jokingly saying, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein, aur wo hai mera kaam,” cheekily avoiding giving away anything on his love life.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

News movies » bollywood Exes Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Twin In Black At Mouni Roy’s ‘Salakaar’ Premiere | Watch