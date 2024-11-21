Fabulous Lives’ Shalini Passi Reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s Wifey Gauri Khan’s Secret: ‘She Likes…’

Last Updated: November 21, 2024, 00:00 IST

Shalini Passi has become a household name after the release of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Shalini Passi, the newest star on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, recently gave fans a peek into her personal style. During a fun segment with Pinkvilla, Shalini Passi opened up about what she thought Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, carries in her bags, revealing that she has a preference for “big bags.”

When asked about what might be inside Gauri’s bag, Shalini said, “I think Gauri’s bag has lots of things. She likes big bags, unlike me. In her bag, you can put a shawl and everything.”

The conversation also shifted to the topic of which Bollywood wife’s bag Shalini would love to “steal.” Without hesitation, she shared, “If I could, I would steal Seema’s bag. I would love to know what all is in her bag. Cause I really like Seema.” This revelation comes as no surprise since Shalini and Seema have developed a strong bond on the show.

As the segment progressed, Shalini was asked to name three figures she’d like to carry in her bag for inspiration. She began with Audrey Hepburn, citing her grace and kindness as qualities she wishes to embody. “Every time I would look at her, I would say simplicity is beauty and kindness is beauty,” Shalini explained.

Next, she picked Mother Teresa, sharing that her influence would provide her strength and remind her to give selflessly. “To give me strength to do all the things that I need to do,” Shalini said.

Lastly, she mentioned legendary painter MF Husain, whose life of constant travel and cultural exploration intrigued Shalini. “I want to be like him because he never stayed at one place,” she said, adding that his ability to live freely and connect with people around the world was something she admired deeply.

The third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, which features Shalini alongside stars like Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is currently streaming on Netflix.