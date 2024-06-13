বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ জুন ২০২৪ | ৩০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Fans chant ‘Diwali ho ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli’, teasing Virat during India vs USA clash – WATCH | Cricket News

জুন ১৩, ২০২৪ ৬:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has a massive fan following worldwide. Whether on the field or off it, fans go to great lengths to cheer for the Indian run machine.
On numerous occasions, Virat has been spotted dancing to tunes near the boundary ropes, intervening to stop fans from booing other players and encouraging fans to cheer for Team India during matches.
During the match against co-hosts United States, fans once again elevated their cheers for Kohli to the next level.
In a viral video on social media, Kohli can be seen standing at the boundary line while fans enthusiastically cheered for their star player.
“10 rupay ki Pepsi, Kohli bhai s..y,” fans cheered for Virat.

Fans then added another line to their chants, saying “Diwali ho ya Holi, Anushka loves Kohli”.
This brought a smile to Kohli’s face as the Indian batting star waved to the crowd.
Riding on Suryakumar Yadav‘s unbeaten half-century and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh‘s career-best 4 for 9, Team India defeated the United States by seven wickets on Wednesday in New York.
With this win, Rohit Sharma‘s men secured their place in the Super Eights.
Chasing a target of 111 in the Group A clash, India stumbled to 15-2 and then 44-3.
However, Suryakumr (50) and Shivam Dube (31) formed an undefeated fourth-wicket partnership of 67 runs, securing a third consecutive victory for their team with 10 balls to spare.





