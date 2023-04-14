শুক্রবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Fans Claim Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal Are Living Together; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals What Pushed Her In Citadel

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৪, ২০২৩ ৩:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap updated


Fans think Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are living together, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets candid about Myositis and Citadel.
Fans are speculating that Shehnaaz Gill and. Raghav Juyal are living together, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about battling with Myositis and what pushed her to full potential in Citadel.

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s rumoured relationship has created quite a buzz in town, after Salman Khan hinted about the same at the trailer launch of their much awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the actors have not addressed the speculations, rumours are rife that they are living-in together.

For more: Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal Are Living Together, Eagle-eyed Fans Make BIG Claim

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her Myositis diagnosis last year but the disease has not been able to stop her. She not only worked through it but also performed action-driven scenes for her upcoming series, Citadel with Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she is glad to be able to do what she did in Citadel, despite her health conditions. The actress is also awaiting the release of her film, Shaakuntalam.

For more: Samantha Reveals What Pushed Her to Her Maximum Capabilities in Citadel, Says ‘Not Every Day You Get…’

It is official! Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe is only expanding with the help of Stree 2, Bhediya 2, and a newly announced Vampire film. On Wednesday night, the producer made his way to the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event along with the cast of Stree 2 — Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee — to announce that Stree 2 is coming on screens next year. The team enacted a skit to announce the 2024 release date.

For more: Stree 2 FINALLY Reveals Release Date, Bhediya 2 and New Vampire Movie Announced; Deets Inside

Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious project The Crew has got a new cast addition. The filming of the movie has already commenced. Kriti Sanon began shooting for the movie last month, whereas Kareena Kapoor has just recently joined the team. The trio, including Tabu, will reportedly start filming their scenes together this week. Additionally, they are expected to go abroad for an essential shoot of film.

For more: Kapil Sharma Set to Join Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon in The Crew.

Priyanka Chopra is happily married to American actor-singer Nick Jonas, but her link-up rumours would often make headlines in the past. There were rumours that the actress dated Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor for a brief period of time. Although Priyanka never really accepted her relationship status in public, she reportedly began dating Shahid during the filming of their movie Kaminey.

For more: Priyanka Chopra Confesses Shahid Kapoor Came to Meet Her on SRK’s Film Set in Old Video, Says ‘Khullam Khulla…’

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

