Farah Khan Made Manish Malhotra ‘Angry’ During Kareena Kapoor’s Fevicol Se Shoot: ‘He Didn’t Pick Up My Call’ | Bollywood News

Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra revisit their funniest fights, walk-outs, and behind-the-scenes drama in her latest vlog, revealing the real story of their decades-long friendship.

Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra recall their old fights in a new vlog.

When Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra sit together, it doesn’t take long for the nostalgia — and the teasing — to kick in. But behind their decades-long friendship lies a history of hilarious arguments, bruised egos, and dramatic walk-outs that only two seasoned Bollywood veterans could survive. In her latest YouTube vlog, the filmmaker invited Manish home, and the two ended up revisiting some of their most explosive — and funniest — fights from film sets and parties over the years.

Farah And Manish Laugh About Their Old Fights

The fashion designer didn’t hold back when Farah asked him to describe what she used to be like during shoots. Manish admitted he often braced himself for blunt comments from “Farah the choreographer”.

He recalled working on the Juhi Chawla song in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and said she would suddenly snap, “Ye kya he? Aey ye kaise he? Ye costume kaisa he?” He confessed that one day he got so irritated that he simply walked off the set. “There was this Juhi Chawla song… and she was like, ‘This grey kurta is not moving!’ I was like, ‘You are always commenting!’”

Farah burst out laughing and added another memory — the Fevicol Se shoot with Kareena Kapoor. “I remember he got very angry with me, and did not pick up my call for two days!”

‘Director Farah Is A Different Person’

Manish said Farah becomes surprisingly calm and agreeable when she’s directing. “Woh itni achchi ho jaati he ki jo ap bolo ki achcha aise karenge… you become another person!”

Farah admitted it’s true because she’s happiest when she directs films.

Over the years, Farah has choreographed countless chartbusters featuring Manish’s costumes, and the two have remained among Bollywood’s closest and most influential collaborators. As a director, she has delivered Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.

