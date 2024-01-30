Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 15 Years Of Luck By Chance With BTS Video

Farhan Akhtar is overwhelmed with emotions as his film Luck By Chance clocked 15 years today, January 30. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the comedy-thriller was not only a box-office hit but received critical acclaim for its powerful storytelling, complex characters, and amazing performances. Zoya Akhtar even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director for the film. Released in 2009, Luck By Chance also featured Konkona Sen Sharma as the female lead. Gripped by the “memories”, Farhan Akhtar turned emotional as he took the nostalgic route and dropped a video montage of some special stills from the movie on Instagram.

“15 years of luck, chances, and lots of memories. Celebrating 15 Years of Luck By Chance,” captioned Farhan Akhtar on the post. The video offered a cinematic representation of all the characters starting with Farhan’s Vikram Jaisingh, an aspiring actor. It captured him in several moods, once again displaying his acting chops. Some film sequences of Konkona Sen Sharma, late actor Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Ronit Roy also made it to the visual clip. Juhi Chawla and Dimple Kapadia’s characters were included as well. Umpteen dance sequences, laughter scenes, and emotional ones brought back fond and unforgettable memories of the Zoya Akhtar masterpiece.

Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Super film, great memories.” Gaurav Adarsh dropped a red heart emoji. Movie enthusiasts too heaped praise on the movie in the comments. Admiring the the film’s plot one user wrote, “There is no book written to aid struggling actors in Bollywood but There is this beautiful film made by Zoya Akhtar which every aspiring actor must must must watch.” Another called Luck By Chance an “amazing and underrated” gem. “What a film, what a soundtrack,” lauded a third individual.

Luck By Chance revolved around Vikram Jaisingh who after struggling for years finally got the opportunity to star in a Bollywood film. Although Vikram credited his luck for the fateful chance, it started to ruin his relationship with his girlfriend Sona Mishra.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar made a return to his director’s chair after 12 years with his upcoming film Don 3. This time Ranveer Singh will slip into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and play the titular character. Don 3 is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.