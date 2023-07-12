Farhan Akhtar Gets Emotional As Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Turns 10: ‘The Film Meant A lot In My Career, Life’

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently took a trip down the memory lane to celebrate 10 years of his hit film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Sharing the film’s poster, the actor also penned an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, “It’s been 10 years since the release of a film that has meant a lot in my career and in my life.”

He then dedicated the note to his fans and wrote, “The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart again.. and to Rakeysh for making me a part of celebrating the legendary Milkhaji ❤️????”

Soon, fans dropped in heartfelt comments for the post. One of them wrote, “Best biopic, acting, actor, director, script, made the film. What else… iconic is the word..” “One of the finest motivational film ever????,” read another one. Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar also took to the comments section and wrote, “Best ♥️????????.”

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, Farhan shared that the film continues to stay with him. “Right from meeting Rakeysh in the edit studio where he first told me about the film until the final day of the shoot, I remember everything vividly. The most striking memory is of me meeting Milkhaji and his family for the first time and hearing his story from him. The lasting impression, the one that has stayed with me is seeing other sportsmen around Milkha Singh and the respect he commanded. They looked up to him for motivation and he took time regardless of what he was doing to speak with each and every athlete that he met. He asked them about their training and goals. For me that was fulfilling to see and learn from.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar will soon begin working on Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be based on the lines of Farhan’s road trip films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara extending the genre to girls this time. Jee Le Zaara is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.