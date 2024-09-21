Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Attended Couples Therapy Post-Wedding; Riddhima Kapoor Slammed For Her Remark

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February 2022 after dating for three years. The couple recently appeared on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast and revealed that they started going to couples therapy soon after they got engaged and even made it to their appointment two days after their wedding. Shibani said, “We started doing couples therapy I think about six months before or after we got engaged. It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do.”

Riddhima Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood legends Neetu and Rishi Kapoor and sister to Ranbir Kapoor, opened up about why she wanted her daughter, Samara, off Instagram. In an interview clip with Galatta India that is now going viral on Reddit, Riddhima’s comment about trolls, saying “maybe it’s a house help commenting,” sparked quite the backlash. The remark didn’t sit well with many users on the platform, and the online buzz is heating up.

Actor Parvin Dabas has been hospitalised in the ICU at a Bandra hospital in Mumbai after a road accident on Saturday morning. His wife, actress Preeti Jhangiani, is with him. “Doctors have carried out all the tests and his wife, actress Preeti Jhangiani is by his side at the hospital,” said a source, as quoted by Indianexpress.in.

Abbas Tyrewala’s Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) remains one of the standout films of his career, but what about a sequel? Well, the filmmaker recently spilled the beans about his idea for a follow-up to the beloved Imran Khan-Genelia Deshmukh rom-com. In a fun chat with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel, Abbas shared that Aamir Khan wasn’t exactly thrilled with his pitch, especially when it involved Jai and Aditi parting ways.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rollercoaster romance has finally ended with Lopez filing for divorce on August 20. Two years after their second wedding in 2022, rumours of split-up began to surface again as they were rarely seen together. It was then confirmed that Lopez had filed for a divorce, marking another twist to their on-and-off relationship. However, new reports claim that the singer has taken to alcohol to help her cope.

