Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened In 800 Defence Cinema Halls | Bollywood News

120 Bahadur becomes the first Indian film to be screened across 800 defence cinema halls, allowing soldiers and their families in remote areas to watch the war drama.

120 Bahadur is based on 1962 Battle of Rezang La heroes.

Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur is all set to hit the big screen on November 21, and ahead of it, a very special news is coming in. Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios are releasing their upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur across defence theatres, specially for the soldiers of the country and their families. This makes the war drama the first Indian film to release across defence theatres in India through PictureTime’s expanding mobile cinema network.

PictureTime, along with GenSync Brat Media, has managed to screen the film in over 800 defence cinema halls in India. This is to cater to soldiers and families who live in areas where access to regular theatres and films is quite limited.

As per Hindustan Times, the Founder-CEO of PictureTime, Sushil Chaudhary, shared, “There are 1.5 million active soldiers and over six million viewers. But only 30% of India’s 20-million-strong veteran and family audience has access to defence cinemas. We aim to expand the ecosystem to additionally reach the underserved 70%, and we begin with a bang with 120 Bahadur, a film we know will deeply resonate with the forces.”

“120 Bahadur honours the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. We feel truly privileged that the soldiers whose spirit the film celebrates will be watching it with their families. Our sincere thanks to PictureTime for facilitating this screening for those who serve the nation,” said Excel Entertainment CEO Vishal Ramchandani while speaking about the idea that the movie will first be watched by those whom it aims to honour.

About 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar’s film brings to life the incredible bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought with unshakable spirit in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war.

In the film, Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most heroic chapters of India’s military history. At its core, the film carries a powerful and moving message that defines their courage: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge,” a line that captures their unwavering resolve and patriotism.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

