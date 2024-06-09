Farida Jalal Grateful for SRK’s Support During Surgery; Shabana Azmi Criticizes Those Mocking Kangana

Veteran actress Farida Jalal, recently featured in Netflix’s Heeramandi, reminisced about her iconic roles as the beloved on-screen mother to Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during the 1990s. In an interview with India Today, she shared that while she isn’t currently in touch with either of them, she fondly recalled a touching moment with Shah Rukh Khan.

Shabana Azmi has expressed disappointment with those who are “celebrating” the Kangana Ranaut slap incident. On Saturday, the veteran actress took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and condemned the unfortunate incident.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. Kangana was travelling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha elections win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. The CISF woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended. An FIR is being registered against the CISF constable at Chandigarh Airport based on a written complaint by CISF officials. A complaint has also been filed by CISF to the local police. And now, Hrithik Roshan, who was once mired in a controversy with the actor-turned-politician, had reacted to it by liking a post that condemning the act.

After donning the hat of an assistant director on films like Mary Kom (2014) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), Sharmin Segal Mehta marked her acting debut with Malaal (2019), a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. However, contrary to popular beliefs, she tells News18 Showsha that she never assisted her uncle on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). In an exclusive conversation with us, she reveals feeling not worthy and ‘deserving’ enough of working with the filmmaker on the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. Kangana was travelling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha elections win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. The CISF woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended. In the light of this incident, several celebrities have condemned this attack, including Alia Bhatt

