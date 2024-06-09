রবিবার , ৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৬শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Farida Jalal Grateful for SRK’s Support During Surgery; Shabana Azmi Criticizes Those Mocking Kangana

Farida Jalal says Shah Rukh Khan helped her during a surgery. Shabana Azmi questioned those celebrating' Kangana Ranaut slap.

Shabana Azmi criticised people who are celebrating Kangana Ranaut slap. Farida Jalal revealed that Shah Rukh Khan supported her during shoulder surgery.

Veteran actress Farida Jalal, recently featured in Netflix’s Heeramandi, reminisced about her iconic roles as the beloved on-screen mother to Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during the 1990s. In an interview with India Today, she shared that while she isn’t currently in touch with either of them, she fondly recalled a touching moment with Shah Rukh Khan.

For More: Farida Jalal Shares Shah Rukh Khan Checked On Her During Shoulder Surgery: ‘But Now When I Call…’

Shabana Azmi has expressed disappointment with those who are “celebrating” the Kangana Ranaut slap incident. On Saturday, the veteran actress took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and condemned the unfortunate incident.

For More: Shabana Azmi Questions Those ‘Celebrating’ Kangana Ranaut Slap Shocker: ‘I Have No Love Lost For…’

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. Kangana was travelling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha elections win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. The CISF woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended. An FIR is being registered against the CISF constable at Chandigarh Airport based on a written complaint by CISF officials. A complaint has also been filed by CISF to the local police. And now, Hrithik Roshan, who was once mired in a controversy with the actor-turned-politician, had reacted to it by liking a post that condemning the act.

For More: Hrithik Roshan REACTS to Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident 8 Years After ‘Silly Ex’ Controversy; See Post

After donning the hat of an assistant director on films like Mary Kom (2014) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), Sharmin Segal Mehta marked her acting debut with Malaal (2019), a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production. However, contrary to popular beliefs, she tells News18 Showsha that she never assisted her uncle on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). In an exclusive conversation with us, she reveals feeling not worthy and ‘deserving’ enough of working with the filmmaker on the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer.

For More: Sharmin Segal Earned Rs 7,500 From ‘Mary Kom’: ‘I Could’ve Assisted Bhansali on Ram-Leela But…’ | Exclusive

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF guard at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday afternoon. Kangana was travelling to New Delhi days after her Lok Sabha elections win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. The CISF woman constable, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, has been suspended. In the light of this incident, several celebrities have condemned this attack, including Alia Bhatt

For More: Alia Bhatt Supports Kangana Ranaut Amid 5-Year Feud, REACTS to Post Condemning Slap Incident

