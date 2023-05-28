রবিবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৩ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Father-Daughter Duo Fardeen Khan And Diani Walk The Green Carpet Of IIFA 2023, Fans Call Them ‘Adorable’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৮, ২০২৩ ৫:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fardeen khan with daughter


Fardeen Khan poses with daughter Diani at IIFA 2023 red carpet.

Fardeen Khan poses with daughter Diani at IIFA 2023 red carpet.

Fardeen Khan and daughter Diani walked the green carpet for IIFA 2023 awards in Abu Dhabi.

IIFA 2023 is just a few hours away from unraveling. The celebration of the cinema that is taking place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is surely going to be a star-studded event as the celebs from the tinsel town are expected to put up a memorable show for everyone to remember. For the same, several stars walked the green carpet including some popular faces like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Anil Kapoor, Rajakumar Rao to name a few. Gracing the show was also Fardeen Khan who was accompanied by her little daughter.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle, the No Entry actor can be seen walking hand in hand with a little daughter Diani. The father-daughter duo look smart and adorable in their respective outfits. While Fardeen Khan was dressed in a black tuxedo set with a bow tie, little Diani looked nothing short of elegant in a white dress. The two of them happily posed for the cameras before heading inside.

The heartwarming video was loved by many netizens as they recorded their reactions through lovely comments. One of them wrote, “Cute daughter”. Another one commented, “So pretty and innocent”. Someone else said,

“Look at the poise of the girl. How adorable she is!” A fan also stated, “So sweet!”

Fardeen Khan has delivered some major hits in his career like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, All The Best – Fun Begins and Heyy Babyy. He faded from the spotlight soon after. He was last seen starring opposite Sushmita Sen in Dulha Mil Gaya.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry. Apart from Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan is also expected to walk the carpet for tonight’s show.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm lamscjsc scj sjabed okl
বছরে ২ হাজার কোটি টাকা খাজনা আদায়ের টার্গেট ভূমিমন্ত্রীর
বাংলাদেশ
1685230557 photo
Determined wrestlers to go ahead with ‘peaceful’ march to new Parliament building | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
Capture 23
Health Tips | Black Spots On Teeth: মাত্র কয়েক মিনিটে দূর হবে দাঁতের কালো দাগ-ছোপ, হলদে-ভাব ! ঝকঝকে সাদা হবে ঘরোয়া উপায়েই! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fardeen khan with daughter
Father-Daughter Duo Fardeen Khan And Diani Walk The Green Carpet Of IIFA 2023, Fans Call Them ‘Adorable’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
fan 3 1

ফ্যান স্পিড কমালে কম আসে বিদ্যুৎ বিল? কত নম্বরে চালাবেন উচিত আপনার ‘সিলিং ফ্যান’? জেনে নিন বিল বাঁচানোর সুপারহিট ফর্মুলা control-fan speed to reduces electricity bill use this regulators know the tricks ceiling fan usage – News18 Bangla

 1684768816 photo

Carmelo Anthony announces retirement after 19 NBA seasons | NBA News

 1625017958 yogi

Amid Caste Calculus Still Ruling the Roost in UP, Yogi Govt’s Search for a Marquee Project

 dmc 20211016125001

চাঁদা তুলতে গিয়ে গণপিটুনিতে যুবক আহত

 1660629647 photo

ICC must protect Test, ODI formats amid rise of T20 leagues: Kapil Dev | Cricket News

 wm joebiden1

নিরাপত্তা পরিষদের স্থায়ী সদস্য হতে ভারতকে সমর্থন করবেন বাইডেন

 IMG 20221128 WA0023

কুমারখালীতে বিজয় দিবস উদযাপনে প্রস্তুতি সভা

 suriya

Suriya’s Cameo Confirmed, Pic From Sets of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil’s Film Goes Viral

 received 1560476017737193

সিইউএফএলে সিবিএর এজিএম বন্ধ করে চার শ্রমিককে বদলী, বিক্ষোভ

 akash tap ecommerce ecommerce barta

আকাশের বিল দেওয়া যাবে ট্যাপে