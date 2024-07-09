Father-to-be Ranveer Singh Enjoys Paan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi | Watch

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is going to be a father soon, was clicked enjoying a paan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony, which took place at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on Monday. The Ambanis welcomed their guests with the delightful Indian treat that consists of a betel leaf filled with a range of sweet jam-like spreads, tutti-frutti, cherries, chopped dates, etc.

In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Ranveer was captured indulging in the fine taste of the paan. He looked stylish in a yellow kurta and sported a classic half-up, half-down man bun.

Ranveer also kicked off Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding sangeet with his energetic dance performance on Friday evening. Ranveer, who was accompanied by his actress-wife Deepika Padukone to the function, danced to Salman Khan’s popular song ‘Ishq Di Galli Vich’ from David Dhawan’s film ‘No Entry’.

Apart from Ranveer, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Udit Narayan, and Manushi Chhillar among others were photographed arriving at the Haldi ceremony at the Ambani residence on Monday.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani began the wedding festivities of their son Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant with the Mameru ceremony at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai last week. The couple’s grand wedding will take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The first event is the Shubh Vivah or wedding function, with a dress code of Indian traditional. On July 13, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will follow, with a dress code of Indian formal. The celebrations will conclude on July 14 with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, where the dress code is Indian chic.