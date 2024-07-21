রবিবার , ২১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Fawad Khan To Play Chef In Bollywood Comeback Film With Vaani Kapoor? Here’s What We Know

Fawad Khan might be playing a chef in his Bollywood comeback film with Vaani Kapoor.


Fawad Khan now stars in the supernatural show Barzakh.

Fawad Khan now stars in the supernatural show Barzakh.

Fawad Khan might be playing a chef in his Bollywood comeback film with Vaani Kapoor.

Excitement has been building around Fawad Khan’s highly anticipated return to Bollywood. Fans have been buzzing with enthusiasm since news broke that he will be starring in a Hindi film after an eight-year hiatus, alongside actress Vaani Kapoor. Adding to the thrill, it has now been revealed that Fawad will take on the role of a chef in this upcoming project, further fueling the anticipation for his comeback.

Filmfare recently confirmed the exciting news that Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will be teaming up for a new movie, marking Fawad’s return to the Hindi film industry since his 2016 appearance in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” The portal has now revealed that Fawad will portray a chef based in the UK.

Directed by Aarti Bagdi, the film is set to be shot on a tight schedule with locations in London and Dubai. With pre-production details finalized, the project is gearing up to commence filming very soon, much to the anticipation of fans and the film industry alike.

While specifics about Vaani Kapoor’s role remain under wraps, she is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film “Khel Khel Mein,” which is set to premiere on August 15, 2024, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan was asked about his current connections with industry colleagues like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Sonam Kapoor. Fawad revealed, “I’m in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe (We talk sometimes on chat) and on phone so I’ve been in touch. And I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect even with Karan and Shakun so dostiyaan (friendships) hai.”

He continued, “And then there are some producer friends jinke saath gaap shap lagi rehti hai and then we make plans of meeting somewhere so on and off we talk, we keep in touch and we’re still very cordial and still very friendly and there’s no love lost.”

Fawad Khan’s popularity in the subcontinent has been growing since viewers discovered him in Dastaan (2010), Humsafar (2011) and Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012). Then followed Hindi films

Khubsoorat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The promising Bollywood career could not take off at the time because of fraught India-Pakistan relations. However, Fawad, amongst Pakistan’s most recognised actors, did international projects and several Pakistani shows and films.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

Fawad Khan To Play Chef In Bollywood Comeback Film With Vaani Kapoor? Here’s What We Know
Fawad Khan To Play Chef In Bollywood Comeback Film With Vaani Kapoor? Here’s What We Know
