বুধবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

FIFA World Cup: Christian Pulisic sends fired-up USA to last 16 in simmering contest with Iran | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ৬:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1669768114 photo


DOHA: Christian Pulisic bundled the ball home at a cacophonous Al Thumama Stadium as the United States stormed into the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday by beating Iran 1-0 in a Group B contest shrouded by decades of enmity between the two nations.
Pulisic’s 38th minute goal proved enough for the Americans to advance at the expense of their geopolitical rivals.
Sergino Dest headed the ball into the path of the sprinting Pulisic, who swept it into the net to momentarily silence the raucous Iranian supporters in front of him but he crashed into the outstretched Alireza Beiranvand in the process.

Pulisic was back on his feet after receiving treatment for a few minutes but did not look comfortable and he was replaced by Brenden Aaronson at the break after sustaining an abdominal injury, in a major blow for the Americans’ knockout stage hopes.

The U.S. finished two points behind Group B winners England to reach the last 16 for the fifth time since 1994. Iran finished third with three points, with Wales bottom with one point.
Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. team, the second youngest at this year’s finals, may lack experience on the big stage but they stepped up and delivered a commanding performance when their spot at the World Cup was on the line.
Knowing that only a win would keep them in the tournament, they pressed with high intensity from the first whistle – their full backs almost playing as wingers – and chances flowed for their free-flowing attack.
Tim Weah, who spurned two glorious opportunities before Pulisic put the Americans ahead, had the ball in the net late in the first half but his strike was ruled offside.
Iran, who only needed a point to advance, were largely restricted to playing on the counter and unable to muster a credible attempt at scoring until the second half.
Substitute Saman Ghoddos, who replaced Sardar Azmoun at half time, almost pulled Iran level after meeting a superb cross from Ramin Rezaeian in Team Melli’s best chance of the match but they never really troubled a dominant U.S. side.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

JUBOLEAGUE 2
যুবলীগকে ‘১ লাখ’ জমায়েতের টার্গেট
বাংলাদেশ
1669768114 photo
FIFA World Cup: Christian Pulisic sends fired-up USA to last 16 in simmering contest with Iran | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Nolen Gur Rosogolla1
Nolen Gur How to make Bengal Famous Nolen Gur or jaggery check out wonderful process| রসগোল্লা-সন্দেশ থেকে ঝোলাগুড়! শীত মানেই নলেন গুড় মাস্ট! কীভাবে তৈরি করা হয় এই গুড়? দেখুন… | life-style
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salamana
Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Suit At An Award Show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, More Also Attend
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm ctg died body 1

নিখোঁজের ৩ দিন পর মিলল ‘খুন হওয়া’ যুবকের লাশ

 acme prestiside

একমি পেস্টিসাইডসের লেনদেন শুরু রবিবার – Corporate Sangbad

 suriya

Suriya’s Cameo Confirmed, Pic From Sets of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil’s Film Goes Viral

 wm Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir File Photo 24 01 2022

‘দ্বিতীয় বাকশালী রাজত্ব’ কায়েম করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ: মির্জা ফখরুল

 kartik aaryan 2

Kartik Aaryan Says He Wants To Play Spider-Man in MCU; Reveals His Profit Sharing Ratio In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

 bd internet ecommerce ecommerce barta

দেশের অর্ধেক ইন্টারনেট ব্যবহৃত হচ্ছে পর্নোগ্রাফি, টিকটক ও পাবজিতে

 1625392805 govinda and raveena tandon

Raveena Tandon Meets Govinda, Calls it ‘Grand Reunion’

 wm BNP

মঙ্গলবার ঢাকায় বিএনপির বিক্ষোভ

 wm ukrainewar1

‘ইউক্রেন-রাশিয়া যুদ্ধ কয়েক বছর ধরে চলতে পারে’

 untitled 1 18

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: All You Need to Know