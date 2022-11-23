বুধবার , ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
FIFA World Cup: France start title defence with 4-1 win over Australia | Football News

নভেম্বর ২৩, ২০২২ ৬:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Record-setter Olivier Giroud scored twice to help defending champions France start their title defence with a comprehensive 4-1 over Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday. At 36 years and 53 days, first Giroud became the oldest French player to play in the FIFA World Cup and made it a memorable one by joining legendary Thierry Henry as the country’s joint record scorer with 51 goals.
France though had to come back from a goal down to register the win in their opening game, after Craig Goodwin gave Australian an early lead in the ninth minute. Giroud found the net before and after the break, either side of a Kylian Mbappe goal after Adrien Rabiot had levelled following Goodwin’s shock early opener.
As it happened: France vs Australia | Points Table
Les Bleus are the first defending champions to win their opening match since Brazil in 2006, which has already put them in good position to advance from the group phase, something Italy in 2010, Spain in 2014 and Germany in 2018 failed to do.
France, who lost defender Lucas Hernandez to a knee injury, have three points and lead Tunisia and Denmark by two after they played out a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.
It was not quite the start France were expecting at the Al Janoub stadium.

Goodwin smacked the ball into the roof of the net from Mathew Leckie’s cross from the right, leaving Lucas Hernandez holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball after nine minutes. Hernandez’s brother Theo came on as a substitute and France continued to struggle to create space, with only Mbappe threatening on his left flank.
Australia were much more direct, making the most of Les Bleus’s non-existent midfield.
It was, however, Rabiot who levelled in the 27th, leaving his marker behind to head home from Hernandez’s cross.
With Mbappe moving more centrally, the Australian defence had one more problem to deal with and that was clear when the Paris St Germain forward’s back heel inside the area was collected by Rabiot, who slid the ball across for Giroud to tap in.

They played more freely from then on, with Antoine Griezmann’s low shot going just wide and Mbappe skying his attempt over the bar as he raced to meet Griezmann’s cross from the right.
Australia kept France on their toes and came close shortly before halftime when Jackson Irvine’s header grazed Hugo Lloris‘s right-hand post after a rebound.
Mbappe caused more chaos early in the second half but could not quite find the breakthrough, until he silenced the Australian fans, who in the first half were shouting ‘Who are you?’ at him, with a glancing header in the 68th minute.
Three minutes later, Giroud headed home from Mbappe’s cross before falling on his back in apparent disbelief and being surrounded by his teammates in a goal celebration that lasted longer than usual, giving an exhilarating feel to France’s win.
It took Giroud, who owed his place in the starting lineup to Benzema’s absence, 115 international appearances to score his 51 goals, while Henry needed 123 from 1997-2010.
There were more chances for France through Hernandez and Ibrahima Konate but the result was satisfying enough, bearing in mind that in 2002 the defence of their title started with a 0-1 loss to Senegal and was followed by a first-round exit.
Didier Deschamps’s France side next face Denmark on Saturday, and Australia will play Tunisia on the same day.
