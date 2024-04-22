সোমবার , ২২ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৯ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

FIR Filed For Ranveer Singh’s Deepfake Video; Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal To Have A Baby Girl?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২২, ২০২৪ ১১:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
news wrap april 22 2024 04 4ee497da0070da6f058c5be12f6406ef


FIR filed in regards with Ranveer Singh’s deepfake video. Varun, Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have a baby girl?

A case has been filed in regards to Ranveer Singh’s deepfake video incident. Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan to have a baby girl?

After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi’s deepfake videos went viral, there was widespread outcry about the misuse of technology and the absence of adequate legal safeguards that have allowed this harmful use of artificial intelligence (AI) to flourish. And now, Ranveer Singh has become the latest victim of the menace sweeping the industry. In a recent development, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh has confirmed that based on a police complaint by Ranveer, an FIR has been lodged for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell.

For More: Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video: Cyber Crime Cell Files FIR After Actor Lodges Police Complaint

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have a baby girl? This question has been on everyone’s minds since inside photos from their baby shower went viral recently. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently hosted an intimate and elegant baby shower which was attended by close friends and family.

For More: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal To Have A Baby Girl? Netizens Speculate After Baby Shower Photos Go Viral; See Here

The life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila has once again come into spotlight following the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix film. He and his second wife, singer Amarjot, were shot dead in Mehsampur, Punjab, where they were supposed to perform. Even 36 years after his tragic demise, his personal life remains a subject of interest. In an interview, Jaswant Kaur, elder sister of Amarjot, revealed that Chamkila had kept his first marriage hidden from Amarjot’s family.

For More: Amar Singh Chamkila Told Us He Was Unmarried, Says Amarjot’s Sister: ‘My Father Had 2 Conditions...’

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ on Monday, showcasing footage of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s ‘Logan.’ In this trailer, he joins forces with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, who gets enlisted for a mission by the Time Variance Authority from the series ‘Loki.’

For More: Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Are Ready For A ‘Bloody’ Good MCU Debut; Watch

Actor Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan. Aayush made his film debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Loveyatri. The film was backed by Salman Khan. Aayush’s next film was also a Salman Khan Films production, Antim: The Final Truth, also featuring Salman. Earlier in his career, Aayush faced the allegation that he married Salman’s sister for money. In a recent chat, Aayush addressed these allegations and dismissed them.

For More: Aayush Sharma REACTS To Claim He Married Salman Khan’s Sister For Money: ‘Some Said I Got Bentley, Diamond…’

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone reacted to Amitabh Bachchan’s intense look in Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin released the first glimpse of Amitabh’s role during an IPL match on Sunday evening. In the video, director Ashwin introduced Amitabh as the immortal Ashwatthama. He was wrapped in white bandages while a gem on his forehead shined bright. Fans showered the video with love.

For More: Kalki 2898 ADhttps://www.news18.com/movies/kalki-2898-ad-mom-to-be-deepika-padukone-reacts-to-amitabh-bachchans-intense-ashwatthama-look-8861476.html Mom to Be Deepika Padukone Reacts to Amitabh Bachchan’s Intense Ashwatthama Look

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team.



Source link

