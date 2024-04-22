FIR Filed For Ranveer Singh’s Deepfake Video; Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal To Have A Baby Girl?

After Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi’s deepfake videos went viral, there was widespread outcry about the misuse of technology and the absence of adequate legal safeguards that have allowed this harmful use of artificial intelligence (AI) to flourish. And now, Ranveer Singh has become the latest victim of the menace sweeping the industry. In a recent development, the official spokesperson of Ranveer Singh has confirmed that based on a police complaint by Ranveer, an FIR has been lodged for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have a baby girl? This question has been on everyone’s minds since inside photos from their baby shower went viral recently. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently hosted an intimate and elegant baby shower which was attended by close friends and family.

The life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila has once again come into spotlight following the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix film. He and his second wife, singer Amarjot, were shot dead in Mehsampur, Punjab, where they were supposed to perform. Even 36 years after his tragic demise, his personal life remains a subject of interest. In an interview, Jaswant Kaur, elder sister of Amarjot, revealed that Chamkila had kept his first marriage hidden from Amarjot’s family.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ on Monday, showcasing footage of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s ‘Logan.’ In this trailer, he joins forces with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, who gets enlisted for a mission by the Time Variance Authority from the series ‘Loki.’

Actor Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan. Aayush made his film debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Loveyatri. The film was backed by Salman Khan. Aayush’s next film was also a Salman Khan Films production, Antim: The Final Truth, also featuring Salman. Earlier in his career, Aayush faced the allegation that he married Salman’s sister for money. In a recent chat, Aayush addressed these allegations and dismissed them.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone reacted to Amitabh Bachchan’s intense look in Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin released the first glimpse of Amitabh’s role during an IPL match on Sunday evening. In the video, director Ashwin introduced Amitabh as the immortal Ashwatthama. He was wrapped in white bandages while a gem on his forehead shined bright. Fans showered the video with love.

