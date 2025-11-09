রবিবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০১ পূর্বাহ্ন
'Fire 'n' ice nahi, hum fire and fire hain': Abhishek Sharma sums up his bond with Shubman Gill perfectly | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India’s final T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane ended without a result as persistent rain and lightning forced the match to be abandoned on Saturday. (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India’s final T20I against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane ended without a result as persistent rain and lightning forced the match to be abandoned on Saturday. Before the weather intervened, India had raced to 52 for no loss in just 4.5 overs, sealing the five-match series 2-1.This result gave India their fifth consecutive T20I series win over Australia, underlining their continued dominance in the shortest format. Openers Abhishek Sharma (23 not out) and Shubman Gill (29 not out) provided a brisk start, treating the crowd to some delightful strokeplay before the skies opened up and forced the players off the field.

Abhishek, who became the second fastest Indian to reach 1000 T20I runs, was given two early lives in the powerplay — first when Glenn Maxwell dropped him at long-off off Ben Dwarshuis, and then when Dwarshuis himself put down a chance at the boundary off Nathan Ellis. Making the most of those reprieves, the left-hander struck two elegant boundaries and looked set for a big score before rain had the final say. Gill, meanwhile, looked in sublime touch, timing his shots beautifully and hitting six boundaries.Once play was called off, India were declared series winners, having earlier registered victories in Hobart and the Gold Coast after losing the opening match in Melbourne.After the match, Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media. During the press conference, a reporter asked Abhishek about his partnership with Shubman Gill, which has often been described as an “Ice and Fire” combination.Abhishek smiled and responded, “I’d actually say we’re more like fire and fire. The way Shubman was batting today. We’ve been playing together since the Under 12 days, so there’s a deep understanding between us. I usually know what shot he’s about to play, and he understands which bowler I’m planning to target. Sometimes he helps me with shot selection, and I do the same for him — that chemistry is something we really enjoy on the field.His words perfectly summed up the bond between two of India’s brightest young batters — a partnership built on years of friendship, trust, and shared firepower at the top.





