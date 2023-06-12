সোমবার , ১২ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
FIRs Filed Against Central Forces Over Protests Against Abhishek Banerjee

abhishek banerjee 1


TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI)

In the FIRs, the central forces have been accused of trying to stop police personnel from performing their duties and also rescuing one accused from the police clutches

West Bengal Police on Monday filed four FIRs against some central armed force personnel in connection to the protests that Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced in Thakurnagar by members of the Matua community.

The FIRs were filed against the personnel who were escorting Union Minister of State and BJP Lok Sabha member from Bangaon, Santanu Thakur, who reached the spot on Sunday afternoon while the protests were underway.

In the FIRs, the central forces have been accused of trying to stop police personnel from performing their duties and also rescuing one accused from the police clutches.

On Sunday afternoon, after Banerjee reached the residence and the temple of Matua spiritual leader Late Binapani Devi, or Boro Ma, several people from the community started showing him black flags and shouted slogans claiming that he will not be allowed to enter the shrine.

The situation turned serious after Thakur reached the spot and with help of the central forces, locked the gate of the temple from inside.

Reacting to the police’s move, the BJP’s state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that the police administration in the state and Trinamool Congress have turned synonymous.

“The same police release Trinamool Congress leaders caught with illegal firearms at the nomination. On Sunday, Trinamool Congress leaders tried to take control over the Matua temple with the help of police. That was not possible because of the presence of the central armed forces. The FIRs were done as part of revenge,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Sanstuti Nath

Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not wRead More



Source link

