খেলাধুলা

First-ever in India! Kolkata Test sees historic low: India, South Africa bowled out under 200 in all four innings | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
First-ever in India! Kolkata Test sees historic low: India, South Africa bowled out under 200 in all four innings | Cricket News


The first Test between India and South Africa ended in three days at Eden Gardens on Sunday and set a new record for red-ball cricket in India. It was the first time in India, and the first time in 66 years overall, that both teams were bowled out in all four innings without either side reaching 200 runs. Test cricket has only 12 instances where both teams failed to touch 200 in either innings while being bowled out each time.India lost a Test at Eden Gardens for the first time in 13 years after South Africa won by 30 runs. India could not chase a target of 124. Proteas spinner Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj took key wickets, and Temba Bavuma scored a half-century that proved crucial.India’s loss also placed the match in the record books, as 124 became the second-lowest target the team has failed to chase in Tests. The lowest remains 120 against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1997.For South Africa, this was their second-lowest successful defence in Tests. Their lowest is 117 against Australia in Sydney in 1994.India played without captain Shubman Gill, who missed the match after suffering a neck injury while batting on day two. He was taken to a hospital for scans. Gill came out to bat after Washington Sundar’s dismissal, faced three balls, and then walked off the field.With Gill unavailable, vice-captain Rishabh Pant led the side during South Africa’s second innings. South Africa will try to secure the series in the second and final Test at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati beginning on November 22.





