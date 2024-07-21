For Paris-bound India Olympic athletes, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces huge financial support of… | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: In a significant boost for Indian athletes gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics , the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) has announced a significant financial contribution of Rs 8.5 crore (approximately $1.03 million) to the Indian Olympic Association ( IOA ).This financial assistance is aimed at supporting the Indian contingent’s campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, scheduled to commence on July 26.Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, took to his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account to officially announce this decision. In his statement, he expressed pride in the BCCI’s support for the incredible athletes representing India at the prestigious quadrennial event. The funds provided by the BCCI will aid the IOA in their preparations and logistics for the Paris Olympics.“I am proud to announce that the BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!” He wrote on X.

India is set to send a contingent of 117 athletes to compete in various disciplines at the Paris Games.

Additionally, a support staff of 140 members will accompany the athletes, bringing the total contingent size to 257 members.

The BCCI’s financial contribution will undoubtedly bolster the efforts of the Indian athletes and support staff as they strive to achieve excellence on the global stage.

In his message, Jay Shah also conveyed the BCCI’s best wishes to the entire Indian contingent, encouraging them to make the nation proud.

BCCI’s decision to provide financial assistance to the Indian Olympic Association highlights the organization’s commitment to promoting and supporting Indian athletes across various sports disciplines.