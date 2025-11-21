‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 18:37 IST

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal penned heartfelt notes for one another on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal dated for four years before tying the knot.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anushka Ranjan and her husband, Aditya Seal, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, both actors shared heartwarming posts on social media, expressing their love for each other. They even reflected on their journey together, earning immense praise from their fans and industry friends.

On Instagram, Anushka Ranjan posted a series of photographs while radiating pure happiness with her husband, Adity Seal, to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. From the actor hugging his doting wife from the back to the Wedding Pullav star giving a peck of love on his cheeks, the pictures are simply couple goals.

Anushka Ranjan Calls Aditya Seal “Banana”

The pictures appeared to be from one of their recent photo shoots and revealed how they have kept the spark in their marriage alive. The heartwarming caption accompanying the post describes them as “two idiots” who laugh at their own jokes and mentions the true meaning of their lives. She wrote, “Four years married and we’re still those two idiots who laugh at our own jokes, get excited over small things, make up in five minutes, and behave like kids who can’t believe they actually found each other.”

Calling him banana, she continued, “Here’s to the love, the chaos, the comfort, the growing up, the growing together.. and the fact that life just feels lighter, funnier, and kinder with you in it. Happy 4 years, Banana. Forever acting silly with you.”

Take a look at the post here:

While Rhea Chakraborty, Akansha Ranjan, Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Jhangiani, Krishna Shroff, and many others dropped red hearts in the comments section, Sonakshi Sinha, Patralekha, Anusha Dandekar and others wished the couple on their anniversary.

Aditya Seal Expresses Disbelief On Completing 4 Years Of Marriage With Anushka

Taking to Instagram, the actor also posted a couple of photos with his lady love. Alongside this, he wrote, “4 years?? Really?? Feels no more than 4 days yet feels like i have known you my whole life. Maybe that’s what soulmates are. My other half. The ying to my yang. The chhola to my bhatura. I Love You,” followed by an infinity emoji revealing their timeless bond.

Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Love Story

For the actor duo, what began as a chance meeting later became a forever bond. They met at an event hosted by her family. Despite an awkward first interaction, they felt a spark for each other. Gradually, their friendship changed into an eternal connection. After dating for about 4 years, Seal proposed to her in Paris on Ranjan’s birthday.

To add a heartfelt touch, the loving boyfriend had even created a video featuring messages from her loved ones. Finally, the lovebirds tied the knot on November 21, 2021, in Mumbai. Since then, they keep painting the town red with their mushy moments.

