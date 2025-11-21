শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News India all out for 0, Bangladesh won by wide: How Super Over drama unfolded at Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final | Cricket News ‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News Shardul Thakur to captain Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy; Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube available for league stage | Cricket News ডেঙ্গুতে আক্রান্ত আরও ৪৩৬ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News ‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News ‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News ৩৩ দলের সমন্বয়ে ম্মিলিত সমমনা জোটের আত্মপ্রকাশ Usman Khawaja barred from opening in the Ashes! Steve Smith forced to come in at No. 3 – here’s why | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal penned heartfelt notes for one another on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal dated for four years before tying the knot.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal dated for four years before tying the knot.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anushka Ranjan and her husband, Aditya Seal, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, both actors shared heartwarming posts on social media, expressing their love for each other. They even reflected on their journey together, earning immense praise from their fans and industry friends.

On Instagram, Anushka Ranjan posted a series of photographs while radiating pure happiness with her husband, Adity Seal, to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. From the actor hugging his doting wife from the back to the Wedding Pullav star giving a peck of love on his cheeks, the pictures are simply couple goals.

Anushka Ranjan Calls Aditya Seal “Banana”

The pictures appeared to be from one of their recent photo shoots and revealed how they have kept the spark in their marriage alive. The heartwarming caption accompanying the post describes them as “two idiots” who laugh at their own jokes and mentions the true meaning of their lives. She wrote, “Four years married and we’re still those two idiots who laugh at our own jokes, get excited over small things, make up in five minutes, and behave like kids who can’t believe they actually found each other.”

Calling him banana, she continued, “Here’s to the love, the chaos, the comfort, the growing up, the growing together.. and the fact that life just feels lighter, funnier, and kinder with you in it. Happy 4 years, Banana. Forever acting silly with you.”

Take a look at the post here:

While Rhea Chakraborty, Akansha Ranjan, Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Jhangiani, Krishna Shroff, and many others dropped red hearts in the comments section, Sonakshi Sinha, Patralekha, Anusha Dandekar and others wished the couple on their anniversary.

Aditya Seal Expresses Disbelief On Completing 4 Years Of Marriage With Anushka

Taking to Instagram, the actor also posted a couple of photos with his lady love. Alongside this, he wrote, “4 years?? Really?? Feels no more than 4 days yet feels like i have known you my whole life. Maybe that’s what soulmates are. My other half. The ying to my yang. The chhola to my bhatura. I Love You,” followed by an infinity emoji revealing their timeless bond.

Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Love Story

For the actor duo, what began as a chance meeting later became a forever bond. They met at an event hosted by her family. Despite an awkward first interaction, they felt a spark for each other. Gradually, their friendship changed into an eternal connection. After dating for about 4 years, Seal proposed to her in Paris on Ranjan’s birthday.

To add a heartfelt touch, the loving boyfriend had even created a video featuring messages from her loved ones. Finally, the lovebirds tied the knot on November 21, 2021, in Mumbai. Since then, they keep painting the town red with their mushy moments.

First Published:

November 21, 2025, 18:37 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News

Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News

KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News

KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News

‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News

‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News

৩৩ দলের সমন্বয়ে ম্মিলিত সমমনা জোটের আত্মপ্রকাশ

৩৩ দলের সমন্বয়ে ম্মিলিত সমমনা জোটের আত্মপ্রকাশ

Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News

Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News

স্বাধীনতা-সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষায় সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর ভূমিকা প্রশ্নাতীত: গোলাম পরওয়ার

স্বাধীনতা-সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষায় সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর ভূমিকা প্রশ্নাতীত: গোলাম পরওয়ার

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST